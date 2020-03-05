Town incorporation, fire/EMS changes key issues in Town of Waterford race

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Village of Tichigan, as well as issues arising from recent fire and EMS changes, are at the forefront of a four-way race for two supervisor positions in the Town of Waterford.

BURNS: I feel that communication is lacking between the Town Board and its citizens. I think it is really important to find ways to draw citizens back into conversations that will shape the future of our town. The days of having to attend meetings to gather information have long passed and we need to address how technology can keep people involved from wherever they can get important information. I also feel we need find ways to communicate in a civil and open way with our neighboring communities. Last, I feel that we need to be planning for the future. Change is something you can’t stop and you either plan for it or you let it happen. It has been my experience that when change happens with no plan, the outcome is usually not what you hope for.