Town incorporation, fire/EMS changes key issues in Town of Waterford race

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Contention on the west end of Racine County due to the possible incorporation of the Town of Waterford to become the Village of Tichigan, as well as issues arising from recent fire and EMS changes, are at the forefront of a four-way race for two supervisor positions in the Town of Waterford.
Incumbents Tim Szeklinski and Teri Jendusa-Nicholai will take on challengers Scott Burns and David Kwasinski for the two-year terms open in the April 7 election. Town supervisors receive an annual salary of $7,750.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
BURNS: I feel that communication is lacking between the Town Board and its citizens. I think it is really important to find ways to draw citizens back into conversations that will shape the future of our town. The days of having to attend meetings to gather information have long passed and we need to address how technology can keep people involved from wherever they can get important information. I also feel we need find ways to communicate in a civil and open way with our neighboring communities. Last, I feel that we need to be planning for the future. Change is something you can’t stop and you either plan for it or you let it happen. It has been my experience that when change happens with no plan, the outcome is usually not what you hope for.
JENDUSA-NICOLAI: Public safety, controlled growth, mining, budgeting are issues we face. We also face hot issues like border agreements, Fire/EMS contracts and annexation problems with the village. A bumpy ride, but I hold faith that we can solve these by working together respectfully and with integrity.
Some feel communication with residents is lacking. Two years ago, we decided to discontinue the website allotted us by the state and budget for a better website. Our amazing clerks have finished hours of prep and it will be up and running soon. Residents will be able to sign up for email notifications.
KWASINSKI: The opportunities I see which are repairable include Town of Waterford filing to incorporate into the Village of Tichigan. I believe that instead of creating its own village, we can work with our neighbors and incorporation can be prevented by forming a fair border agreement. Secondly, we need clearer transparency from the Town of Waterford board. I feel that major changes have had minimal open discussion with residents being allowed to voice their opinions. Latest examples include fire/EMS service provider change as well as incorporation. These topics have had minimal to no input from residents throughout the Town of Waterford.
SZEKLINSKI: The Town of Waterford is in great shape in all aspects. We provide great services including police, fire, DPW, along with others to all our residents while being fiscally responsible. One of the most pressing concerns is neighboring relations. While the town has great relationships with most neighbors, recent issues have come up. While we may not all have the same philosophies, we can and should work together. The past recent issues that have arisen have greatly strained the working relationship and should have never have happened. It could have been avoided through proper open communication.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
BURNS: I have been in business and building a business for the last 28 years. I know how to negotiate with people and I always try to find ways for all parties to leave the table with a sense of accomplishment. I have also been in the sales field for a long time and have learned to really listen to what people want and need so I can understand what I can do to help. I can bring that to the Town Board effectively.
JENDUSA-NICOLAI: During my tenure on the board, we became debt-free, property taxes went down. We have provided exceptional services. I attend every Planning Commission meeting to be well-versed on issues. I ask questions, I listen. I reach out to colleagues so I can better serve. I never stop learning. I have sat on the phone and in residents’ living rooms at all hours because they matter. My vision for our town is keeping it the quaint piece of heaven we know and love. Steady, controlled growth will help keep our taxes low, our budget balanced and residents happy.
KWASINSKI: I am a trustworthy and well-rounded leader. I am not afraid to speak up when I stand for something and I believe that opposition is OK, as well as clean debate. I am passionate about the Town of Waterford and I will do the best I can for all of the residents. I am an open communicator and I will make sure that folks have an idea on what is being planned and coming down the road. I will do my best to keep residents informed.
SZEKLINSKI: My experiences will benefit the board and the citizens of the Town of Waterford by continuing a “common sense” approach. I believe you should always do what is right and treat everyone fairly. Working together and not against each other. My work entitles and requires me to handle major finances (millions), new and existing construction issues, along with resident relations and customer service. Over the years in Waterford, I’ve met many good people through my church, children’s school and sporting events, community events and fellow Lions who have voiced their concerns about our community. I enjoy being active in our community and wish to continue to do so as Town of Waterford Supervisor.