MOUNT PLEASANT — Critics of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are planning a town hall meeting for Saturday, Dec. 8.
The group organizing the event, the Wisconsin Working Families Party, has accused Vos of “subverting democracy” and Republicans of attempting “to consolidate power and undermine the will of the people” through the controversial lame-duck session of the state Legislature that began earlier this week.
The “People’s Town Hall on Vos’ Extraordinary Session” is scheduled to be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, located just off 90th Street. Expected to speak at the event are: state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; County Board Supervisor Fabi Maldonado of Racine; and Angelina Cruz, president of the Racine Education Association.
After the speakers share their opinions and the public is given opportunity to give their input on the lame-duck session, “residents will then take to the streets of the district to talk to Robin Vos’ constituents about his actions and continue collecting comments to deliver to his office,” according to a press release issued Friday.
The Wisconsin Working Families Party expects more than 40 people to attend.
What are they mad about?
Republican-backed bills passed during the lame-duck session on Wednesday, but they are still waiting for outgoing Gov. Scott Walker’s approval or veto.
The bills would curtail some of the powers of the governor and attorney general one month before Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul take office, as well as limit early voting and require state agencies to file quarterly spending reports.
Vos pushed back against criticism on Friday, writing a commentary that said the “extraordinary session of the Wisconsin State Legislature was not a ‘coup’ or a ‘power grab.’ “
Vos continued: “Tony Evers will become governor with the same constitutional powers as his predecessors. He will run every state agency, appoint hundreds of people to high-powered positions, implement laws and propose a state budget. His veto pen is still the strongest in the country. So, when the media and the far left release radical rhetoric, it’s time to separate fact from exaggerated fiction.
“The extraordinary session was merely an effort to ensure that in divided government, every branch of government has an equal seat at the table.”
