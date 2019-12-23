Town, City of Burlington reach EMS service agreement as Rescue Squad prepares to disband

The city’s Fire Department will also begin performing vehicle extrications, something the Rescue Squad formerly did. The town’s Fire Department has had its own extrication equipment for several years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Final celebration planned

The Rescue Squad has organized a private, invite-only sendoff to commemorate its 73-year run. Scheduled for 6:30 p.m.-12:15 a.m. Dec. 31 at Veteran’ Terrace, the celebration will include carriage rides from 8-10 p.m.

“We’re calling it the final toast to Burlington Rescue,” said Troy Everson, an advanced EMT and longtime member of the squad, who applied for permits for the event. “We’ve volunteered 24/7 for 73 years to this community.”

Everson said that while the city’s Fire Department “has some really, really, really big shoes to fill” come Jan. 1, town residents should not be concerned with quality of service.

“They don’t care about what your shirt says,” he said.

The volunteer squad, founded as a nonprofit, has been overseen by the Burlington Rotary Club since it began.

“When you work with a volunteer EMS service, it definitely becomes far more than a job, and far more than a career,” Everson said. “It becomes a lifestyle.”