Tourism spending drops $71 million in Racine County due to COVID-19

Signs of hope

Some in the Racine County tourism industry found glimmers of success in how the region responded to the upheaval of a public health crisis that had people staying home rather than traveling and spending money.

Amanda Paquette, general manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Mount Pleasant, said her hotel actually did fairly well in 2020, despite COVID-19’s impact on traditional tourism.

Paquette said the 93-room hotel recorded many overnight stays among construction workers and others associated with the nearby Foxconn development. Other business similarly came from construction crews working on a hospital and some highway projects.

It did not hurt, Paquette said, that the Holiday Inn reduced its rates by about 40 percent. Attracting business with lower rates is better than the alternative during a crisis, she said.

“You kind of have to adjust,” she said. “You don’t want to just sit here empty, and have the lights on for no reason.”

The Downtown Racine Corp. business group organized wine walks and other special events last year that drew a combined estimated 1,100 people who spent $80,000 altogether.