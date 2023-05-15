YORKVILLE — Real Racine is no more. The group’s feud with Mount Pleasant might be history, too.

The tourism organization announced Monday that it is changing its name to Visit Racine County and embarking on a new strategic plan as a countywide promoter of tourist destinations.

The Yorkville-based group is aiming to rebound from a difficult period when partner municipalities withdrew support, and it struggled with lost funding and staff turnover.

The rebranding announcement comes with signs that a reconciliation is underway as well.

The Village of Mount Pleasant, which broke ties with Real Racine in 2019 in a dispute that landed in court, is working with the tourism organization on several initiatives.

The village’s tourism commission provided funding for Real Racine’s new strategic plan process. The two previously feuding entities also are partners on a 2023 activities guide, a live music sponsorship at Franksville’s beer garden and other projects.

Cari Greving, interim CEO of Real Racine, said Mount Pleasant’s tourism commission members have been “supportive in all efforts to increase tourism for Racine County.”

“We knew that tourism needed to be a collaborative effort that made all of our communities feel special,” she said.

Mount Pleasant Village Trustee Anna Marie Clausen, who serves on the tourism commission, confirmed that her group had been in contact with Real Racine and offered input on the rebranding process.

Clausen said an announcement was planned Monday by Mount Pleasant regarding its relationship with Real Racine.

“There are reasons for working with them,” she said.

Formerly known as the Racine County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Real Racine receives room taxes collected by local municipalities that have hotels. State law requires that communities spend at least 70% of hotel taxes on tourism promotion.

After Mount Pleasant broke away and created its own tourism commission, Real Racine filed a lawsuit and tried unsuccessfully to challenge the loss of tax dollars.

Burlington and Caledonia later followed Mount Pleasant’s lead — although Caledonia later changed course — leaving Real Racine with only the municipalities of Racine, Yorkville and Sturtevant as supporters.

Then came the departure of Dave Blank, who stepped down in December 2021 after more than 20 years as president and CEO of Real Racine.

Blank’s resignation came just as Real Racine leaders were beginning a re-evaluation of the organization.

Greving said Real Racine was partly to blame for the breakdown in relations with some municipalities.

“Real Racine hadn’t been listening very well,” she said. “And now we are. The future of tourism in Racine County has never been so bright.”

As part of a reorganization process that lasted 18 months, the organization hired two consulting firms.

Development Counsellors International focused on the rebranding, while Destination Consultancy Group managed the strategic plan process.

The work included collecting data, holding focus groups and gathering feedback.

In announcing the new name and brand of Visit Racine County, officials said they were striving to create an organization that is “authentic.”

“The new name is much more reflective of the purpose of a countywide tourism bureau — to attract visitors and encourage them to experience tourism in all its forms in the entire county,” the group said in its announcement Monday.

Effective immediately, Visit Racine County is the name that will be used to entice tourists, vacationers, business travelers and others to visit Racine County and attend special events or destinations.

The economic impact of tourism in Racine County has surpassed $400 million annually in recent years.

Tourism fell off during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Real Racine’s finances from hotel tax revenue suffered, too.

Details about the new strategic plan have not been disclosed, although officials said it is “unlike anything Real Racine has created previously.”

Greving said the rebranded group is focused on collaboration and is determined to cast its net over the entire county.

Visit Racine County will promote every attraction in every community, she said.

“We have so much to showcase here,” she said. “We can create tourism we never imagined before.”

Photos from Downtown Racine's First Friday Cinco De Mayo wrestling match Pinned Watching in the crowd Kickin' it Leap Fans Tacos Watching Dancing Main event