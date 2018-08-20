MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission held its inaugural meeting Monday morning to elect its chairman, vice chairman and secretary and to decide how it plans to move forward toward promoting the village.
Before setting up a commission, the village was contracting work with Real Racine, which works to promote villages, towns and cities within Racine County.
In June, the Village Board voted to not renew its contract with the visitors bureau and let it expire on Jan. 1.
In July, the board voted to create a Tourism Commission and amended a village ordinance which allowed the commission to decide if the best move for the village was to allocate funds to the county visitors bureau.
The commission voted to make Rob Richardson its chairman, Jim Venturini its vice chairman and Mark Oravetz its secretary.
After filling those positions, the commission’s first official act was to direct Village Attorney Chris Smith to work on a “multiyear contract for tourism entity services with Real Racine.”
The commission then set its next meeting for Sept. 24 at 10:30 at the Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
The decision to create the commission caused some controversy in the village.
Mount Pleasant resident Kelly Gallaher asked Richardson, the new commission chairman, if he planned to schedule future meetings for late mornings.
“Just for reference, there is no other tourism commission in the entire area that meets during the daytime when people are at work,” Gallaher said. “I think this time is very, very inconvenient for people who would like to come, and I would very much appreciate if this commission would take that under advisement.”
Richardson said he understood.
Working within current budget
Dave Blank, CEO of Real Racine, attended Monday’s meeting and said he is happy the relationship with the village seems to be moving forward.
Because the visitors bureau collects its funds from the room tax collected from hotel room rentals, the village contributes almost $700,000 to the Real Racine budget, the most of any county municipality.
If the village were to decide not to use Real Racine, it could significantly harm the organization’s operations in the immediate future.
“We’ll just be prepared to not know what the budget will be for another month,” Blank said Monday. “We are preparing for the budget we have at this time. Right now we have a $550,000 budget, so as more money becomes available, then we will continue to (increase) that.”
Blank said his organization is keeping its options open.
