Tour of Historic Places set for Sept. 25

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — Preservation Racine’s 45th annual Tour of Historic Places will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The theme is “An Eclectic Collection.”

The tour will include the new apartments at the former Horlick’s Industrial Plant and another apartment at the old Gold Medal Plant. Another previously industrial site is the former First Class Seats premises, which is now a bed and breakfast. Houses on the tour include two on College Avenue and a third house on Wisconsin Avenue. The public building this year will be St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 on the day of the tour. Advance tickets are available at Borzynski’s Farm and Floral Market, Milaeger’s, Miller’s Flowers, O & H Bakeries, Personal Touch Flowers by Julie, Racine Heritage Museum, Uncorkt and Wilson’s Coffee & Tea. Day-of-tour tickets will be sold at Horlick’s Industrial Plant, 2200 Northwestern Ave.

