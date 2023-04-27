BURLINGTON — For anyone attending Burlington High School in the 1970s, ‘80s or ‘90s, Dick Peterson was someone in whose office you did not want to find yourself.

More than likely, it meant you were in trouble.

For 30 years, Peterson was the assistant principal responsible for meting out discipline to students caught breaking the rules or creating a disturbance on campus.

He was tough, but also fair and compassionate. Many students who landed in Peterson’s office ended up thanking him later for setting them straight.

“He always said that every child grows up eventually,” his wife, Betty Peterson, recalled. “He believed in every one of them.”

Peterson, a military veteran who also served 50 years as a volunteer firefighter in Burlington, died Friday at age 80 after a brief illness and a long battle with dementia.

Family and friends remember Peterson as someone who could be strict and forceful at work, but then leave the job behind and enjoy fishing or eating ice cream.

“He was a good man,” longtime friend Gus Kaufmann said. “He will definitely be missed.”

Born in Burlington in 1942, Richard “Dick” Peterson attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and then a master’s degree. He also was active in ROTC and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany.

After returning home, he married the former Elizabeth “Betty” Smith, with whom he enjoyed 53 years of marriage and raised four children — two sons and two daughters.

Finding a job at Burlington High School, he was a history teacher at first, but he later became the assistant principal in charge of student discipline. And he earned the reputation of a tough character on campus from the ‘70s through the ‘90s.

His son, Neal Peterson, remembers seeing many friends and other students who wound up facing the assistant principal. But students and others soon discovered that Peterson was a fair-minded individual who wanted to help young people more than punish them.

“There was no question that you were in trouble,” his son said. “But he would still come up and give you a hug.”

A lifelong Burlington resident, Peterson followed in his father’s footsteps by joining the community’s volunteer fire department. He eventually became deputy fire chief, and was honored in 2019 for 50 years of service — an achievement matched by both his father, Howard Peterson, and by his younger brother, Jim Peterson.

Jim Peterson, who remains a firefighter, remembers both boys tagging along with their father and watching crews battle house fires.

Both brothers later joined the fire department for the camaraderie and for the satisfaction of community service.

“It was ingrained,” Jim Peterson said. “It’s something we really believed in.”

Betty Peterson said her husband made a point of always answering the call for fire department duty, no matter the time of day or whatever he was doing at the moment.

He even warned his wife early in their relationship that he was committed to firefighter work, and that it could occasionally interrupt family time. It was his profound sense of commitment, she said.

“If you signed up for something, you did it,” she said. “He never, never missed.”

Peterson was an accomplished baseball player who later served as an umpire for many high school games. He also was a board member for the nonprofit group called Love Inc.

After retiring from Burlington High School in 2001, Peterson and his wife spent many days boating and fishing at their cabin on West Battle Lake in Minnesota. Kaufmann and other friends were along for hunting trips and other good times.

Occasionally, Peterson bumped into former Burlington High students who remembered him from their days in the assistant principal’s office. Such encounters typically ended with the students thanking Peterson for his guidance and support.

Jim Peterson said his brother had a knack for setting young people straight.

“You may not like what he said,” his brother said. “But in later years, you understood.”

Collection: Photos of smiling Burlington High School graduates at Class of 2022 ceremony Burlington High School graduate Mackenzie Perez waves during commencement Burlington High School graduate Brady Bjurstrom at 2022 commencement Parents and others fill the grandstands at Burlington High School graduation 2022 Burlington High School graduates arrive for graduation ceremonies Jonathan Morrell joins fellow graduates at Burlington High School graduation 2022 Student chorus performs at Burlington High School 2022 graduation ceremony Graduate Kyah Schwantes makes a colorful entrance at Burlington High School ceremony Graduating seniors arrive at Burlington High School for 2022 graduation ceremony Student band performs as ceremony gets started at Burlington High School graduation