FRANKSVILLE — The Caledonia police and fire departments will host the second annual Community Care Days at Franksville Craft Beer Garden, which is in Franksville Memorial Park, on Friday from 3-8 p.m.
The family-friendly event is open to all ages and is an opportunity for the community to meet members of their local police and fire departments.
The festivities will include touch-a-truck, allowing attendees to get up close with equipment from first responder agencies, local businesses and community organizations.
Caledonia police, fire and highway departments, FBI, First Student Bus Company, and multiple towing companies will have equipment available for community members to explore, and Flight for Life is scheduled to land a helicopter at 5 p.m.
“The times we’ve been out there, it’s been a really good time. We like showing off the equipment and telling the public about all the stuff that’s going on,” Caledonia Fire Battalion Chief Walter Leininger said. “It’s a good time for parents to enjoy a little bubbly and show off to the kids.”
Leininger said the fire department will be bringing their new ATV, a Hummer, a truck and an engine to the event.
Attendees will also be able to stop by food trucks from Roll MKE, Pico’s Tacos, Das Brat and Pretzel and Culver’s Custard.
Twenty-six Wisconsin craft beers will be on tap at the beer garden, along with wine, seltzers and Sprecher Root Beer.
Koltrane Acoustic will provide live music from 6-9 p.m.
Caledonia police and village officials could not be reached immediately for further comment about the event.
