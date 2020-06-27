Totero's resurrecting in partnership with Christmas House

“Marisa and I were talking together on Facebook about Totero’s,” Deskins recalled. “I said I went to the [auction] sale and bought all the big pots that Totero’s had. I said that every time I make spaghetti, I pray over that pot – that it’s gonna come out exactly like the Totero’s ladies would cook it. Then Marisa contacted me. I said, ‘Why don’t we just start it up again?’ She goes, ‘Oh, I don’t know, I’ll think about it.’ She called me the next day and now we’re on our way to making our business plan, logos and menus, and now I just need all the permits from the local government.”