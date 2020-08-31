Total loss in early morning Coronada Drive vehicle fire

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Audi A8 was a total loss after a vehicle fire early Monday morning in the 900 block of Coronada Drive.

The Racine Fire and Police departments were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to Coronada Drive near LaSalle Street.

According to Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department, the fully engulfed vehicle was parked on Coronada next to a large tree near a dwelling, sparking concerns about possible fire extension.

The vehicle was a total loss, with damages estimated at $7,000.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, which remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or home security footage showing the vehicle fire, they are encouraged to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.

