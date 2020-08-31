 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Total loss in early morning Coronada Drive vehicle fire
0 comments
RACINE

Total loss in early morning Coronada Drive vehicle fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Racine Fire Department News
Jonathan Brines

RACINE — An Audi A8 was a total loss after a vehicle fire early Monday morning in the 900 block of Coronada Drive.

The Racine Fire and Police departments were dispatched at 1:39 a.m. to Coronada Drive near LaSalle Street.

According to Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department, the fully engulfed vehicle was parked on Coronada next to a large tree near a dwelling, sparking concerns about possible fire extension.

The vehicle was a total loss, with damages estimated at $7,000.

There were no injuries associated with the fire, which remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or home security footage showing the vehicle fire, they are encouraged to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News