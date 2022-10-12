Tornado reported near Burlington

BURLINGTON — The National Weather Service said there was a confirmed tornado sighting "just northwest of Burlington" at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Tornado sirens in Racine were going off at the same time.
"TAKE SHELTER NOW!" NWS said in an announcement. Those in Burlington are advised to take shelter until at least 1 p.m.
Another tornado was reported in Waukesha County.
Hail throughout southeastern Wisconsin is possible.
