Tornado reported near Burlington

BURLINGTON — The National Weather Service said there was a confirmed tornado sighting "just northwest of Burlington" at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Tornado sirens in Racine were going off at the same time.

"TAKE SHELTER NOW!" NWS said in an announcement. Those in Burlington are advised to take shelter until at least 1 p.m.

Another tornado was reported in Waukesha County.

Hail throughout southeastern Wisconsin is possible.

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.

See 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns at the Racine Zoo

See 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns at the Racine Zoo

Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees remained in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that's all about jack-o'-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It's fittingly called Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, and runs through Oct. 30.

