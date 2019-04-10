RACINE — Due to the potential for severe weather in southern Wisconsin on Thursday, April 11, the statewide tornado drill has been postponed until Friday.
As a result, Racine County will also postpone scheduled drills and instead conduct the drills on Friday.
“It’s better to err on the side of caution than unduly panic the public,” stated David Maack, Racine County emergency management coordinator. “Schools, businesses, families, and individuals will still have the opportunity to test their emergency plans on Friday during the statewide tornado drills.”
A mock tornado watch will be issued at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA weather radios.
Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.
In Racine County, outdoor warning sirens will be activated in those communities that have them.
Outdoor warning sirens are not meant to be heard indoors, Maack advised.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.