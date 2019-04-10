Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Due to the potential for severe weather in southern Wisconsin on Thursday, April 11, the statewide tornado drill has been postponed until Friday.

As a result, Racine County will also postpone scheduled drills and instead conduct the drills on Friday.

“It’s better to err on the side of caution than unduly panic the public,” stated David Maack, Racine County emergency management coordinator. “Schools, businesses, families, and individuals will still have the opportunity to test their emergency plans on Friday during the statewide tornado drills.”

A mock tornado watch will be issued at 1 p.m. on Friday, followed by a statewide mock tornado warning at 1:45 p.m. Many radio and TV stations across the state will issue the test tornado warnings. In addition, mock alerts will be issued on NOAA weather radios.

Later, a mock tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 p.m. to give families and second-shift workers a chance to practice their emergency plans.

In Racine County, outdoor warning sirens will be activated in those communities that have them.

Outdoor warning sirens are not meant to be heard indoors, Maack advised.

