Top stories of 2019: Weird weather, polar vortex wrought havoc

RACINE COUNTY — Unusual weather in 2019, the wettest year on record for Wisconsin and the Midwest, plagued farmers, homeowners and even trick-or-treaters.
The wacky weather was voted the No. 6 top story of the year by Journal Times reporters. It was chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
It was the wettest year on record since record-keeping began in 1895. More than 43 inches of rain and snow fell across nine states in the Midwest through November. That breaks the previous record set in 1993 by 2 inches, according to data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. And the amount of rain and snow that fell across the Midwest was about 25% above normal.
In Racine County, the first major snowfall of the year and the 2018-19 winter season occurred on Jan. 19, when 7 to 10 inches fell. Just days later, 4 to 6 more inches fell overnight on Jan. 22-23. That was followed later that week by the season’s first blast of bitter arctic temperatures.
Then it was back to more snow — and more brutal cold.
A snowstorm dumped 6 to 8 inches overnight Jan. 27 and into the morning hours of Jan. 28. Just behind it was another arctic blast, a polar vortex that brought historically low wind chills to southeastern Wisconsin on Jan. 29-31.
Plumbers were inundated with calls about water pipes that had burst. The victims included Racine Mayor Cory Mason; a burst pipe in his home caused a mess and an estimated several thousand dollars in damage.
The Racine Zoo brought all the animals indoors during the polar vortex except for one species: the West Caucasian tur.
It was so cold the United States Postal Service suspended mail delivery and school and municipal offices were closed.
You have free articles remaining.
The pattern of heavy precipitation continued well into what should have been spring. The wet spring continued into Memorial Day weekend and caused a delay in fireworks being launched at ChocolateFest and brought flooding on County Line Road in Caledonia.
Farmers suffer
Even by early June, following months of cool, wet weather, many Racine County farmers had been unable to get into their waterlogged fields and plant.
According to the May 26 crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service, the statistics branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, by that time in 2018 77% of statewide corn acreage was already planted and 44% percent had visibly sprouted.
But this year by that date, just 46% of corn acreage had been planted and 11% had sprouted statewide. In southeastern Wisconsin, it was even worse: only 42% had been planted and only 4% had sprouted.
The wet spring caused many farmers to miss the May 31 planting deadline to have their crops fully covered by crop insurance.
On July 2, a freak microburst caused extensive damage in the northeast part of the City of Racine, especially along Main Street, and also in the Union Grove and Kansasville areas. With the ground still soggy, large oak trees were blown over, exposing huge root balls.
And Halloween brought a trick when 2 to 4 inches of snow fell throughout the county, delaying trick-or-treating in various Racine County municipalities.
And, to round out the year, Christmas was not white as it should be. It was green, with no sign of snow in sight. Instead of sledding or building snowmen, area residents were able to play outside and enjoy temperatures in the 50s. It reached 57 degrees in Racine and 55 degrees in Burlington on Christmas Day.
Snow on Halloween?
Racine has never had snow on Halloween before.