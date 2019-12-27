Top stories of 2019: Weird weather, polar vortex wrought havoc

RACINE COUNTY — Unusual weather in 2019, the wettest year on record for Wisconsin and the Midwest, plagued farmers, homeowners and even trick-or-treaters.

The wacky weather was voted the No. 6 top story of the year by Journal Times reporters. It was chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

It was the wettest year on record since record-keeping began in 1895. More than 43 inches of rain and snow fell across nine states in the Midwest through November. That breaks the previous record set in 1993 by 2 inches, according to data from the Midwestern Regional Climate Center. And the amount of rain and snow that fell across the Midwest was about 25% above normal.

In Racine County, the first major snowfall of the year and the 2018-19 winter season occurred on Jan. 19, when 7 to 10 inches fell. Just days later, 4 to 6 more inches fell overnight on Jan. 22-23. That was followed later that week by the season’s first blast of bitter arctic temperatures.

Then it was back to more snow — and more brutal cold.

A snowstorm dumped 6 to 8 inches overnight Jan. 27 and into the morning hours of Jan. 28. Just behind it was another arctic blast, a polar vortex that brought historically low wind chills to southeastern Wisconsin on Jan. 29-31.