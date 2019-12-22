Top stories of 2019 — No. 10: Waterford fire issues take center stage

WATERFORD — Public safety is on the line in the Waterford area as relations between the Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford and Village of Rochester — and their respective fire and rescue agencies — have all but eroded.
The ongoing interdepartmental and intergovernmental sparring is ranked as the No. 10 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2019.
Over the summer, the Village of Waterford proposed turning its Fire Department into a fire district that would also cover its neighbors in Rochester and the Town of Waterford. Fire districts, used in many parts of the nation, provide an advantage financially and in the realm of public safety by eliminating borders, consolidating equipment costs and unifying command and training practices.
The proposed district would have been governed independently by two representatives from each participating municipality. At half the price the Town of Waterford and Rochester currently pay their independent, non-governmental, volunteer companies, it was deemed by many perspectives a good deal.
But looming annexation by the village of some of the town’s land and a sense of loyalty to the local Tichigan and Rochester fire companies sank the deals.
The Waterford Town Board subsequently voted to cancel its fire and EMS protection contract with the village, in which the Waterford Fire Department was responsible for covering 1,008 homes in the southern half of the town.
As a result, those homes will lose 24/7 paramedic service on Jan. 1 and instead be covered by the Rochester and Tichigan fire companies, whose stations are only staffed during daytime hours Monday through Friday and whose members are summoned from their homes and businesses at other times.
Documents obtained by The Journal Times uncovered how a Waterford-area fire district has been discussed on and off for at least 22 years, but has yet to happen.
On top of this, squabbles between the departments have repeatedly resulted in instances when Tichigan and Rochester first responders have failed to call the Waterford Fire Department to aid in emergencies, even when Waterford units were mere minutes away. Instead, they have called more distant departments to help.
In the wake of two Journal Times stories detailing the issues at length, the three municipal boards have shown a degree of willingness to make meaningful strides to ensure petty fights don’t endanger the public.
The Village of Waterford Board passed a resolution asking Racine County dispatchers to send the closest available unit to emergencies, regardless of municipal borders. The Town Board has expressed willingness to pass a similar resolution in the near future.
Rochester’s trustees, expressing strong support for their local fire company, elected to perform an internal investigation before taking action.