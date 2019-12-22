Top stories of 2019 — No. 10: Waterford fire issues take center stage

WATERFORD — Public safety is on the line in the Waterford area as relations between the Village of Waterford and Town of Waterford and Village of Rochester — and their respective fire and rescue agencies — have all but eroded.

The ongoing interdepartmental and intergovernmental sparring is ranked as the No. 10 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2019.

Over the summer, the Village of Waterford proposed turning its Fire Department into a fire district that would also cover its neighbors in Rochester and the Town of Waterford. Fire districts, used in many parts of the nation, provide an advantage financially and in the realm of public safety by eliminating borders, consolidating equipment costs and unifying command and training practices.

The proposed district would have been governed independently by two representatives from each participating municipality. At half the price the Town of Waterford and Rochester currently pay their independent, non-governmental, volunteer companies, it was deemed by many perspectives a good deal.

But looming annexation by the village of some of the town’s land and a sense of loyalty to the local Tichigan and Rochester fire companies sank the deals.

