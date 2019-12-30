Top stories of 2019 — No. 3: Unified announces plan to close buildings, construct new ones

RACINE — In October, the Racine Unified School District announced a plan to close nine schools, open five new ones and renovate others. The School Board approved that plan on Dec. 16.
The district’s new long-range facilities master plan was more than a year in the making, based on data regarding building conditions and the educational adequacy of each school, as well as demographics and projected areas of growth within the district.
Funding for the $710 million plan would require going to voters for approval via a referendum.
The Journal Times staff ranked the school closure-and-construction plan as the No. 3 story of 2019. Stories were selected and ranked based on news value and impact on the community.
The district’s facilities plan also involves some boundary changes to give students a clear path forward from kindergarten through high school.
Existing school buildings recommended for closure in Phase One of the plan, within the next five or six years, are Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave.; Red Apple Elementary, 914 St. Patrick St.; Schulte Elementary, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant; Roosevelt Elementary, 915 Romayne Ave.; Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St.; Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary, 1722 W. Sixth St.; North Park Elementary, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia; West Ridge Elementary, 1347 S. Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant; and Dr. Jones Elementary, 3300 Chicory Road.
To go along with those plans would be the construction of a new Schulte K-8 building, a new elementary school to replace Red Apple, new elementary to replace Roosevelt and Janes and two new middle schools.
Per the new plan, Starbuck International Baccalaureate Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., would be expanded into a K-8 that would serve those who are now Jefferson and West Ridge elementary students.
The money for the plan would come from borrowing, some state funds and extending existing tax levies beyond the district’s revenue limit past their current expiration dates.
The goal of these changes is to create smaller middle schools to facilitate better student relationships and larger elementary schools for educational efficiency.
No firm timeline has been set for when closures or construction will begin, but the plan is to do both incrementally.
Unified Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon told the board that the plan will continue to evolve, as funding is solidified and any new demographic information comes to light. Gordon is to bring the plan to the board annually, to update its members on any changes.