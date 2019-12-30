Top stories of 2019 — No. 3: Unified announces plan to close buildings, construct new ones

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To go along with those plans would be the construction of a new Schulte K-8 building, a new elementary school to replace Red Apple, new elementary to replace Roosevelt and Janes and two new middle schools.

Per the new plan, Starbuck International Baccalaureate Middle School, 1516 Ohio St., would be expanded into a K-8 that would serve those who are now Jefferson and West Ridge elementary students.

The money for the plan would come from borrowing, some state funds and extending existing tax levies beyond the district’s revenue limit past their current expiration dates.

The goal of these changes is to create smaller middle schools to facilitate better student relationships and larger elementary schools for educational efficiency.

No firm timeline has been set for when closures or construction will begin, but the plan is to do both incrementally.

Unified Chief Operations Officer Shannon Gordon told the board that the plan will continue to evolve, as funding is solidified and any new demographic information comes to light. Gordon is to bring the plan to the board annually, to update its members on any changes.

