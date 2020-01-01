Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The shooting of Ty' Rese West

More than three months after the shooting, Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson ruled that Giese acted appropriately in self-defense, in part because West appeared to have been reaching for a gun while the police sergeant was trying to arrest him, according to her findings.

In her decision, Hanson wrote: “Mr. West made a choice not to comply with the lawful commands of a police officer, his actions put Sgt. (Eric) Giese at a disadvantage that he could not overcome by any other means.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West’s family, and many of their supporters, have since argued that there’s little evidence the teen meant any harm to anyone the night he was killed.

After months of speculation, the District Attorney’s Office said that there was no video footage of the actual shooting, as Giese did not have his body camera turned on. In the time between the shooting and the decision not to charge Giese, the Racine Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police Department, Wisconsin Department of Justice and Racine County District Attorney’s Office had repeatedly declined to confirm if any video existed of the incident.