Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The death of RPD Officer John Hetland

RACINE — June 17 was a day that rocked the Racine community to its core when Racine Police Officer John Hetland was fatally shot at a local bar.

Hetland's tragic death, and the outpouring of grief from the community, led Journal Times' staff to rank Hetland's death, as well as the fatal shooting of Ty' Rese West, as the top stories of 2019.

Hetland, 49, a 24-year-veteran of the Racine Police Department who was nearing retirement, when he was shot and killed attempting to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.

Although Hetland was off duty at the time, his death was regarded a line-of-duty death because he was taking action consistent with his law enforcement duties.

The last line-of-duty Racine Police Department officer death was that of James R. Fine, who was killed on Jan. 1, 1974.

After Hetland's death, authorities released a photo taken from surveillance footage which showed the shooting suspect, and asked for help from the public to identify the suspect.

Many local entities pooled their resources together in order to provide a reward to the person who provided information leading to the suspect's apprehension. As the days past, the reward eventually grew to $78,500.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}