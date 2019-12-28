Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The death of RPD Officer John Hetland

RACINE — June 17 was a day that rocked the Racine community to its core when Racine Police Officer John Hetland was fatally shot at a local bar.
Hetland's tragic death, and the outpouring of grief from the community, led Journal Times' staff to rank Hetland's death, as well as the fatal shooting of Ty' Rese West, as the top stories of 2019.
Hetland, 49, a 24-year-veteran of the Racine Police Department who was nearing retirement, when he was shot and killed attempting to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave.
Although Hetland was off duty at the time, his death was regarded a line-of-duty death because he was taking action consistent with his law enforcement duties.
The last line-of-duty Racine Police Department officer death was that of James R. Fine, who was killed on Jan. 1, 1974.
After Hetland's death, authorities released a photo taken from surveillance footage which showed the shooting suspect, and asked for help from the public to identify the suspect.
Many local entities pooled their resources together in order to provide a reward to the person who provided information leading to the suspect's apprehension. As the days past, the reward eventually grew to $78,500.
You have free articles remaining.
There was also a massive outpouring of support from the community, who gathered at the Racine Police Department to cover a Racine Police Department cruiser with flowers, balloons, cards and other items as a makeshift memorial for Hetland in the days following his death.
Gov. Tony Evers also ordered flags throughout the state to fly at half staff in honor of Hetland until his burial.
Hundreds of officers from various agencies throughout the state and region and members of the public attended Hetland's funeral on June 26 at A.F. Siebert Chapel. A group of six Racine Police officers carried Hetland’s casket, draped in an American flag, out as other officers stoically saluted.
A procession transported Hetland from Carthage to his final resting place at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant.
One June 27, the day after Hetland's funeral, 26-year-old Dalquavis Ward of Milwaukee was arrested as a suspect. Ward was released from federal prison just four days before the shooting took place.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces life in prison for the homicide charge alone.
Ward is scheduled to be tried during a five-day trial set to begin Feb. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Funeral procession for Officer Hetland passes through Racine
Racine Police Officer John Hetland died while trying to stop an armed robbery on June 17. His procession leading to his final resting place was held on June 26.