Top stories of 2019 — No. 1: The death of RPD Officer John Hetland

RACINE — June 17 was a day that rocked the Racine community to its core when veteran Racine Police Officer John Hetland was fatally shot at a local bar.

Hetland’s tragic death, and the outpouring of grief from the community, led Journal Times newsroom staff to rank Hetland’s death, as well as the fatal shooting of Ty’ Rese West, as the joint No. 1 stories of 2019. They were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Hetland, 49, a 24-year-veteran of the Racine Police Department, was nearing retirement, when he was shot and killed attempting to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave. A suspect has been charged and a trial is set for next month.

Although Hetland was off duty at the time, his death was regarded a line-of-duty death because he was taking action consistent with his law enforcement duties.

The last previous line-of-duty Racine Police Department officer death was that of James R. Fine, who was killed on Jan. 1, 1974.

After Hetland’s death, authorities released a photo taken from surveillance footage which showed the shooting suspect, and asked for help from the public to identify the suspect.