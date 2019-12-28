Top stories of 2019 — No. 5: I-94 construction takes its toll

RACINE COUNTY — The 18-mile Interstate 94 construction zone that spans Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties became the subject of national news when two semi truck drivers were killed June 19 in a fiery five-vehicle pileup and explosion that saw one truck plummet over the side of the interstate near the 50th Road/Kraut Road overpass.

The fast-tracked construction project — and its persistent crashes, injuries and deaths — is ranked the No. 5 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2019. The stories are chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

When the state signed its contract with Foxconn, part of the deal was to allocate hundreds of millions of dollars to road construction in and around the project site. The largest project is the finishing of the I-94 North-South project, a widening of 35 miles of the interstate to four lanes both ways from the Illinois state line to College Avenue in Milwaukee County.

The I-94 North-South project had been dormant for years after funding was frozen under Gov. Scott Walker. When Foxconn came to town, the state Department of Transportation instituted a “blitz construction” method — meaning there were no emergency shoulders or other pull-off areas in an effort to save time and money — that has been scrutinized and criticized by public and press alike.