Top Stories of 2019 — No. 9: Housing issues in Racine

RACINE — Issues in Racine's rental market have been around for a while, and in 2019 they came to a head with the city rolling out a package of robust housing reforms to take effect in 2020.
Given the widespread impact housing has on quality of life and how the city's reforms could change the rental landscape, The Journal Times news staff ranks housing issues as the No. 9 story in our Top 10 news stories for 2019.
This past year saw more issues around landlord-tenant relations coming to light, such as the landlord who accrued $629,000 for failure to complete repairs, tenants who withheld rent in order to get the water leaks addressed in their home and a couple who want to move but don't have the money to do so.
Addressing the issues
In August the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., hosted a renters' roundtable where officials and housing advocates could hear from Racine residents — both landlords and tenants — about the challenges they face in the rental market.
You have free articles remaining.
Many tenants and advocates talked about the gap between what units cost and what most people can afford and how tenants fear retribution from their landlords if they report code violations to the city.
In response to some of that feedback, the city passed RENTS (Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services) a package of housing reforms alongside the 2020 budget which includes measures such as:
- A landlord registry to ensure the city has the current property owner's name and contact information for every rental property in the city.
- A searchable public database of all city properties so anyone can search a properties' history including any code violations and whether the violations were addressed.
- Housing and environmental inspections of rental properties in targeted neighborhoods.
- Updating chronic nuisance codes to include code violations. Currently nuisance ordinances focus on public safety issues.
- Establishing an escrow account for when landlords need to make repairs to bring their property up to code. Tenants would pay their rent into the account and the landlord would receive those funds once the repairs are completed.
- Stronger enforcement of ordinances barring retaliation against tenants for reporting code violations.
In spite of receiving some pushback from landlords, the reform package was passed in November with the 2020 budget.
Some of the measures to protect tenants from retaliation were immediately implemented, but some, such as comprehensive inspections of rental properties in targeted neighborhoods, will go through the approval process before implementation.
How those reforms will play out and affect Racine's rental market will be seen in 2020.