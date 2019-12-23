Top Stories of 2019 — No. 9: Housing issues in Racine

RACINE — Issues in Racine's rental market have been around for a while, and in 2019 they came to a head with the city rolling out a package of robust housing reforms to take effect in 2020.

Given the widespread impact housing has on quality of life and how the city's reforms could change the rental landscape, The Journal Times news staff ranks housing issues as the No. 9 story in our Top 10 news stories for 2019.

This past year saw more issues around landlord-tenant relations coming to light, such as the landlord who accrued $629,000 for failure to complete repairs, tenants who withheld rent in order to get the water leaks addressed in their home and a couple who want to move but don't have the money to do so.

Addressing the issues

In August the Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., hosted a renters' roundtable where officials and housing advocates could hear from Racine residents — both landlords and tenants — about the challenges they face in the rental market.

Many tenants and advocates talked about the gap between what units cost and what most people can afford and how tenants fear retribution from their landlords if they report code violations to the city.