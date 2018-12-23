RACINE COUNTY — The way health care is delivered here is changing.
There has only been one main hospital on the east side of Racine County for years. Advocate Aurora and Froedtert South are looking to change that, and Ascension Health doesn’t plan on being left behind.
The announcements made this year of major new medical facilities coming to Racine County is the No. 9 local story of the year, as voted by Journal Times newsroom staff.
Both Advocate Aurora and Froedtert South have announced plans to offer services here through a mixture of hospitals, clinics and medical centers. Ascension also announced its own plans for an 83,000-square-foot medical center with a surgery center and walk-in clinic on Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant.
Advocate Aurora is looking to build its $250 million hospital on a 96-acre plot just East of the fast-developing intersection of Interstate 94 and Highway 20 — plus two other medical clinics and a medical office in the area.
Froedtert South’s complex is planned to go on a nearby 41.25-acre site. It’s only planned to be two stories, but could expand up to four if demand stays high.
Those plans are moving forward too. Ascension got the go-ahead from the Mount Pleasant Plan Commission last week for its Ambulatory Surgical Center. At that same meeting, Aurora’s $13 million medical center along Spring Street and Sunnyslope Drive got approval.
In addition, a Federally Qualified Health Center is being considered for the City of Racine, which would provide “community-based and patient-directed” medical services, primarily for Medicare and Medicaid patients, as well as the uninsured. A proposal is to be submitted early in 2019.
Still, the hospital news in the county hasn’t been entirely well received. Both Advocate Aurora’s and Froedtert’s announcements came as controversial decisions became known out of All Saints, like how the hospital is no longer performing tubal ligations or vasectomies, not to mention the lawsuit alleging fraud committed by anesthesiologists contracted Ascension or how the hospital got a “D” grade from the Leapfrog watchdog in fall.
Still, there have been plenty of other hospital stories that have gotten attention throughout the year.
The Aurora Medical Center in Burlington premiered its state-of-the-art hyperbaric chamber this year, which feeds pure oxygen to patients in the Wound Care Department, a new program was initiated by Ascension and the Racine Fire Department to check on people recently discharged from the hospital, and All Saints Hospital completed its full rebrand as an Ascension hospital in October.
To say it's been a big year for hospitals would be an understatement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.