MOUNT PLEASANT — A devastating hit-and-run crash caused by a 17-year-old teen severely injured a Union Grove couple and sent shock waves through the community in 2018.
For that reason, the Festival Foods parking lot crash is ranked as the No. 7 story in The Journal Times news staff’s list of the Top 10 news stories for 2018.
The crash occurred just after 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14. A Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a vehicle traveling north on Highway 31 at Newman Road in Mount Pleasant. The vehicle, driven by Isaiah DeGroot, 18, had a license plate that did not match the vehicle.
When the deputy activated the lights and sirens on her unmarked squad to pull the vehicle over, DeGroot abruptly turned into the parking lot of the Village Center shopping center, near Kohl’s department store, 5740 Washington Ave.
DeGroot allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed, striking Jeff and Cheryl Coopman of Union Grove in the process. DeGroot fled the scene and was found in a weedy patch in the 600 block of Emmertsen Road by deputies and Mount Pleasant police.
Marijuana and a stolen handgun also were found in the vehicle, which had been reportedly stolen in Milwaukee.
The deputy rendered first aid to the victims, applying a tourniquet to two parts of one of the victims’ bodies. A Festival Foods employee supplied his belt to help stop the bleeding and another bystander provided a bungee cord to serve as a tourniquet.
As a result of the crash, Jeff Coopman’s left leg was amputated. Cheryl Coopman lost both her left leg and arm as a result of the crash and had significant head injuries. She was in a coma for more than five months after the crash.
Questioning justice
At the time of the crash, Degroot was out on bond for felony charges of discharging a firearm from a vehicle as the driver and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime. Those charges were filed in connection to a shooting on Oct. 30 in the 1600 block of Albert Street.
This led people in the community, including victim Jeff Coopman, to question why Degroot was not in jail at the time of the crash.
“I don’t know how he was able to get out for his last felony he committed in November,” Coopman said when he was released from the hospital in February. “The bail was a meager $2,500 for what he did. I think our justice system failed me. I know it failed me and my wife, big-time.”
After initially pleading not guilty to charges related to the crash, Degroot eventually accepted a plea deal in October before he was slated to go to trial. He pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hit-and-run, four counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
On Dec. 4, DeGroot was sentenced to serve 36½ years in prison and 26 years of probation by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen. DeGroot will be on probation until he reaches age 80.
