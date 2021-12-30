Top stories of 2021, No. 3: The verdict heard around the world, the Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial was one of the biggest trials of the 2020s to date, perhaps behind only the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, convicted of killing George Floyd. Rittenhouse’s trial happened right here in southeastern Wisconsin, less than 6 miles south of the Racine County border.

Pretty much every second of the trial was watched and listened to across the nation. Racine County residents played critical roles, both in the courtroom and outside of it.

It also marked what may be the end of the trail of anxiety and unrest that started when Jacob Blake was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 23, 2020, two days before the Rittenhouse shootings.

The lawyers

The two men tasked with keeping Rittenhouse out of prison were locals: lead defense attorney Mark Richards has his office in Racine and is a Park High School graduate. The other lead defense attorney, Corey Chirafisi, is a Burlington native.

They proved their worth throughout the two-week trial.

Richards’ gruff manner proved effective, as he is known for being an aggressive and intense lawyer regardless of if the case is being internationally watched or locally unnoticed.

Did Car Source ask for armed help during Kenosha unrest? Witness testimony differs Sons of the owner of Car Source say nobody asked armed people to guard their properties during Kenosha unrest before the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings. A former employee testified otherwise Tuesday.

Chirafisi appeared more surgical, tasked with attempting to pick apart testimony from witnesses for the prosecution, most notably the sons of the owner of Car Source who Chirafisi attempted to show were lying on the stand about whether they asked for armed defense for their properties on Aug. 25: a question that still has not yet been put to bed.In what is one of the most enduring images of the trial: When the five not- guilty verdicts were read out, Rittenhouse, overwhelmed with emotion and relief, fell, appearing to be seeking a hug from Chirafisi, who maintained his lawyerly composure while offering an arm to support the sobbing 18-year-old.

The defense team was largely seen as having out-lawyered prosecutors Thomas Binger and James Kraus, who appear to have forgotten to present evidence that Rittenhouse had violated the curfew in place in Kenosha that night, thus allowing Rittenhouse to not even be found guilty of a violation that he (along with hundreds of others) clearly had committed.

The Ziminskis

Throughout the trial, two names that continued to come up were Kelly and Joshua Ziminski. They are Racine County residents who had been seen with Joseph Rosenbaum, the first man killed by Rittenhouse, throughout the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

Joshua Ziminski’s actions may have unintentionally led to Rosenbaum being shot.

As Rosenbaum ran after Rittenhouse in a used car lot, Joshua Ziminski inexplicably fired a shot into the air; it’s been described as a “warning shot.” This may have put Rittenhouse on edge, not knowing who was shooting and if they were shooting at him. When he turned around, it appears in video that Rosenbaum lunged at the teenager. Rittenhouse opened fire, hitting Rosenbaum — who had been released from a mental health facility that day — four times.

This led to Rittenhouse fleeing north on Sheridan Road toward law enforcement. The Ziminskis are accused of egging on the crowd that aimed to run Rittenhouse down, allegedly yelling things like “cranium that boy” and “That (expletive) just shot that dude.”

Anthony Huber was among those giving chase, believing Rittenhouse was an active shooter and not acting in self-defense, as a jury concluded he had been.

Huber also would end up fatally shot, and Gaige Grosskreutz — carrying a pistol in his hand — would be shot in the arm.







The circus

Outside the courthouse for the weeks of the trial, crowds gathered, although most of them were television media outlets. Others took vigil daily with signs and flags and shouts, some hoping for a conviction, others exoneration.

One calling for exoneration was Thomas Heineman, a Racine resident who openly and vocally intended to “antagonize” anti-Rittenhouse demonstrators. He got thrown out of the courthouse multiple times for going into the media room.

On the first day of jury deliberations, he picked on a woman who accused him and others of being white supremacists. Heineman responded by accusing her of having fake hair and called those with her “stupid,” among other things. “I just like to see the process,” he told The Journal Times at the time. “I like to see idiots, and get better and better at antagonizing people.”

This was the norm. Many of those gathered wanted to say their piece, to be heard and seen.

Others just wanted to watch the show.

Change?

Legislators around the country responded to the shooting and the not-guilty verdicts.

Some, primarily Democrats, called for changes to gun laws, such as making it illegal for 16- and 17-year-olds to openly carry rifles down the street whenever they want — the by-product of a law allowing teens to hunt with firearms in Wisconsin.

But the Republican majority in the Wisconsin Legislature has shown no inclination to change laws.

As state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a Racine Republican whose district includes most of Kenosha County, put it: “Democrats passed this law in 1991, with only 10 of 132 people voting no. In the last 30 years, the law hasn’t been a problem and there have been no issues. Rushing to change any law based on a single event or incident is never a good idea.”

