Kyle Rittenhouse. The Antioch, Ill., teenager has become a cultural touchstone in several ways.

Some want to see him exonerated. Others want to see him spend the rest of his life behind bars. Still others view him as a symptom of a country that makes it too easy for anyone to get a firearm and carry it openly.

There are those who love the teenager as a symbol of resistance to so-called “radical leftists,” of resistance to Black Lives Matter and as resistance to more restrictive gun laws — the firearm Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25 was allegedly purchased illegally, with an older friend having purchased the gun for the 17-year-old.

During a Dec. 3 court appearance, pro-Rittenhouse demonstrators were seen carrying firearms in the parking lot where one of two men was killed along Sheridan Road, despite the fact that Rittenhouse wasn’t physically in Kenosha that day since the hearing was being held virtually.

Others vilify him as a killer who, despite being underage, wielded an assault-style weapon on the streets of Kenosha during the third night of violence amid protesting.

The 17-year-old has made headlines from coast to coast for killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum — and shooting a third demonstrator, Gaige Grosskreutz, in the arm — during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. He’s now facing two homicide charges that, if convicted, would land him in prison for life.

However, some legal experts have said Rittenhouse’s self-defense argument is strong, considering in all three cases in which someone was shot, the person Rittenhouse shot was running at him; also, Huber had swung a skateboard at him.

Within days, the story was dividing the nation. President Donald Trump, of whom Rittenhouse appeared to be a supporter, having been in the front row of an Iowa Trump rally, said after the shooting it appeared Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense.

The teen’s mother, in an exclusive interview with The Chicago Tribune, placed blame on the situation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators — saying they “should not have been there” — alleging they created the circumstances in Kenosha that her son crossed the Illinois-Wisconsin border to take part in.

Rittenhouse has claimed he was hoping to protect people despite having brought the firearm purchased via straw purchase for “self defense.”

Undeterred by the conflicting and heated narratives surrounding the case, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley charged Rittenhouse with two felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, one count of attempted first-degree reckless homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

With no sign of Rittenhouse and his defense team backing away from the self-defense argument, the teen charged as an adult will likely have a jury decide his fate.

Now, Racine defense attorney Mark Richards is defending Rittenhouse against the murder charges.

Even before his family started trying to sell #FreeKyle gear to raise court funds — after Rittenhouse was released from jail, thanks to about $2 million in donations, at least $50,000 of which was allegedly received surreptitiously since My Pilliow Chief Executive Mike Lindell said he didn’t believe he was donating to a bail fund but rather “to help fund election fraud litigation” — people sporting pro-Rittenhouse apparel were seen at demonstrations nationwide.

Rittenhouse’s time in the public eye isn’t over. Far from it: A trial, which will again likely receive nationwide press coverage, may still be far down the road. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

