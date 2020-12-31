Top stories of 2020 — No. 2: Jacob Blake

It took only a couple hours for the video of Jacob Blake being shot on Aug. 23 by a Kenosha police officer to go from being posted on social media to making international headlines. Like so many other police shootings and other uses of force by law enforcement officers, the immediacy of the outcry was heightened by the existence, and circulation. of video of the shooting.
Within hours, politicians, artists, activists, authors, athletes and thousands of others were sharing and commenting on the video, some condoning the officers’ actions, others outraged. Like George Floyd in Minneapolis before him, Blake went overnight from a relative unknown to an internationally recognized name in the swell of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Still, the presence of a video shot on a cellphone from across the street did not answer every question about the shooting. It didn’t show the officers use a Taser twice on Blake before the shooting, as the officers reported they did. Meanwhile, self-styled internet detectives say they saw Blake holding a knife in the video, even though investigators have confirmed that wasn’t true; there was a knife found in the minivan he was attempting to enter, not on Blake’s person.
Blake survived multiple gunshot wounds, but is still reported to be paralyzed from the waist down and is rehabilitating at an Illinois facility, from where he has appeared in court virtually. His court appearances, among his only public appearances other than a social media video here or there, have been for sexual assault charges from earlier in 2020, for which he ended up pleading guilty to disorderly conduct (although he maintained his innocence) with a sexual assault charge being dropped. He was sentenced to two years of probation.
The fate of Rusten Sheskey, the Kenosha Police officer who fired the seven shots, remains unknown.
The public has waited for four months and counting for a charging decision on Sharkey, no such decision has been announced. Unsubstantiated rumors have circulated about what’s about to happen, with Kenosha court, city and county officials remaining mum about when a decision should be expected.
Three other Kenosha Police officers were on the scene, but none of them fired their weapons.
Earlier this week, Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian and Police Chief Daniel Miskinis wrote a commentary published in The Journal Times and Kenosha News, saying: “The Wisconsin Department of Justice, independent of the City of Kenosha, conducted the investigation, so we don’t know what that decision will be or when it will be announced.”
Antaramian and Miskinis continued: “What we do know is that regardless of the decision, people will have differing opinions and strong emotions about it. That is everyone’s right. Whether you agree or disagree, we ask that you express your opinions peacefully and lawfully. We will not — we can not — tolerate the kind of violence we saw on our streets earlier this year and we will take definitive steps to protect our residents and businesses.”
Still, the impact of the Blake shooting goes beyond just what happened on Aug. 23. Protests began within hours. By the following night, large swaths of Kenosha’s Uptown was burning, a car dealership’s parking lot was burned, and vandalism and rooting were being reported.
Hundreds were in the streets for days. Many were locals, including Racine leaders like state Rep. Greta Neubauer and activist Kejuan Goldsmith. Many others were not, with some traveling from across the country to take part.
Porche Bennett-Bey of Kenosha is Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year in the magazine’s annual Person of the Year edition.
Some of them clashed with police by throwing fireworks, rocks and in at least one instance firing a gun as riot gear-clad officers fired back with less-lethal bean bag and tear gas munitions.
One of the protesters, U.S. Army veteran Porche Bennett-Bey, was named Time Magazine’s Guardian of the Year. Photos of her, surrounded by smoke kneeling with a “Black Lives Matter” sign in front of law enforcement protecting the Kenosha County Courthouse, had been among the more well-circulated pictures from the protests in Kenosha.
The Kenosha unrest led to The Journal Times’ No. 4 story of the year: Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who shot three protesters, killing two of them, on Aug. 25, creating another cultural divide in the process. While there was violence in some of the protests across the nation in 2020, deaths were rare. The Rittenhouse shootings again elevated Kenosha’s notoriety.
Within days of the unrest, President Donald Trump and now-President-elect Joe Biden visited Kenosha, with notably different tones to their respective visits. Trump met with law enforcement leaders and other officials at a roundtable at Kenosha Bradford High School; he came back days before Election Day for a rally. Biden heard from community members (including Bennett-Bey) during a listening session in Grace Lutheran Church on 60th Street after meeting with Blake’s family.
The situation has been cited by Republicans and Democrats as a reason to address police reform, but few substantial moves have been made locally or statewide, as legislators try to balance desire for public safety with loud demands for change and addressing police violence.