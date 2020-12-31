Top stories of 2020 — No. 2: Jacob Blake

It took only a couple hours for the video of Jacob Blake being shot on Aug. 23 by a Kenosha police officer to go from being posted on social media to making international headlines. Like so many other police shootings and other uses of force by law enforcement officers, the immediacy of the outcry was heightened by the existence, and circulation. of video of the shooting.

Within hours, politicians, artists, activists, authors, athletes and thousands of others were sharing and commenting on the video, some condoning the officers’ actions, others outraged. Like George Floyd in Minneapolis before him, Blake went overnight from a relative unknown to an internationally recognized name in the swell of the Black Lives Matter movement.