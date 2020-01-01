Top 10 sports stories: No. 1 - Waterford's Hayden Halter challenges suspension

WATERFORD — It wasn’t just judged the top local sports story of the year by The Journal Times’ sports staff.
It was considered one of the most impactful stories on a national level by some parties, including Racine-based Referee Magazine.
The central figure was Hayden Halter, then a sophomore wrestler for Waterford High School. A spectacular chain of events that kept his name in headlines for several weeks started during the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament Feb. 2 at Elkhorn.
Halter had transferred to Waterford after winning the WIAA Division 1 championship at 106 pounds as a freshman at Burlington. At Elkhorn last February, he had advanced to the conference championship match at 120 pounds, when he questioned an official’s decision and then flexed his arms after he won a 5-1 decision.
Those actions resulted in two unsportsmanlike conduct calls against Halter. Because WIAA rules specify that an athlete is suspended for one match after two unsportsmanlike conduct calls, Halter would be ineligible to compete at the regional meet Feb. 9.
And that meant his pursuit of a second straight state championship would be stopped before it started.
Halter appealed after the match, but the calls were sustained. Waterford coach Tom Fitzpatrick then entered Halter in a junior varsity match, but the WIAA did not accept that as properly serving the suspension.
Taking legal action
At that point, the Halter family filed a lawsuit against WIAA. Following a hearing Feb. 8, Racine County Court Judge Michael Piontek issued an injunction that blocked the WIAA’s suspension.
You have free articles remaining.
Halter returned to the mat the following day and went on to qualify for the state tournament by winning his regional and sectional championships. Piontek’s decision was appealed by the WIAA on Feb. 21, which is when the state tournament started at the Kohl Center in Madison, but denied.
Two days later, Halter won his second straight state championship with an 8-3 decision over Pulaski’s Cole Gille. Halter finished with a 41-6 record.
When asked about the championship two days later, Halter’s mother, Brynn, said, “We are beyond excited and feel like a small weight has been lifted. We’ve thought about this day for the past month and a half and we’re elated this all worked out for Hayden.
“I think the main thing looking back at when this all started with Hayden is if you feel like you’ve been wronged and not listened to because you’re held to a different standard, you need to speak up and keep fighting.”
‘Nationally significant’
Others didn’t share that mindset. Bill Topp, chief operating officer and executive director of Referee Magazine, strongly disagreed with the decision to overturn the official’s call.
“The Halter case is nationally significant in our officiating world because it is extremely rare for a judge to intervene in a case involving a judgement call,” Topp said. “No matter how he tries to couch it, Judge Piontek attempted to re-officiate the play from his bench using video from the stands. He has gone beyond what is normal and showed little regard for the rules and less regard for the judgment of the official.
“All referees and governing bodies should be very concerned for the future of amateur sports if more judges like Piontek try to substitute their judgement for those of the officials.”
The last development happened after the season, when Halter was not voted the All-Racine County Wrestler of the Year by the county’s coaches despite his state championship. That honor went to Burlington’s Jaden Bird, who went 44-4 and placed third at 113 pounds at the state tournament.