Top 10 sports stories: No. 1 - Waterford's Hayden Halter challenges suspension

Taking legal action

At that point, the Halter family filed a lawsuit against WIAA. Following a hearing Feb. 8, Racine County Court Judge Michael Piontek issued an injunction that blocked the WIAA’s suspension.

Halter returned to the mat the following day and went on to qualify for the state tournament by winning his regional and sectional championships. Piontek’s decision was appealed by the WIAA on Feb. 21, which is when the state tournament started at the Kohl Center in Madison, but denied.

Two days later, Halter won his second straight state championship with an 8-3 decision over Pulaski’s Cole Gille. Halter finished with a 41-6 record.

When asked about the championship two days later, Halter’s mother, Brynn, said, “We are beyond excited and feel like a small weight has been lifted. We’ve thought about this day for the past month and a half and we’re elated this all worked out for Hayden.

“I think the main thing looking back at when this all started with Hayden is if you feel like you’ve been wronged and not listened to because you’re held to a different standard, you need to speak up and keep fighting.”

‘Nationally significant’