Top 10 sports stories: Horlick's Milton, Park's Canady climb to the top

They both had sweet shots. And they both used them to make history.

During the 2018-19 high school basketball season, Park’s Larry Canady and Horlick’s Marquise Milton became the all-time leading scorers among boys at their respective schools. And Milton made a serious run at becoming Racine County’s all-time leading scorer among boys.

Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the historic milestones by Canady and Milton were ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Canady was the first to make history, surpassing 1995 Park graduate Tony Perry for the school record in January. He went on to score 1,573 points in high school, which is all the more impressive when taken in this context: He started for four years on a talented team that included Nobal Days, who is playing as a freshman for Tulane.

The 6-foot-2 guard has since taken his talents to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. Just before stepping down as Park’s coach after last season, Jim Betker reflected on a player who was far more than a big scorer.

