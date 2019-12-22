Top 10 sports stories: Horlick's Milton, Park's Canady climb to the top

They both had sweet shots. And they both used them to make history.
During the 2018-19 high school basketball season, Park’s Larry Canady and Horlick’s Marquise Milton became the all-time leading scorers among boys at their respective schools. And Milton made a serious run at becoming Racine County’s all-time leading scorer among boys.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the historic milestones by Canady and Milton were ranked No. 9. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
Canady was the first to make history, surpassing 1995 Park graduate Tony Perry for the school record in January. He went on to score 1,573 points in high school, which is all the more impressive when taken in this context: He started for four years on a talented team that included Nobal Days, who is playing as a freshman for Tulane.
The 6-foot-2 guard has since taken his talents to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. Just before stepping down as Park’s coach after last season, Jim Betker reflected on a player who was far more than a big scorer.
“He has been an instrumental part of the Park basketball team the last four years,” Betker said. “Larry was always up for the challenge to defend the opponent’s best player. He is an outstanding student-athlete.”
In Milton’s case, he was clearly Horlick’s primary scorer and opponents focused on him game after game.
The 5-11 Milton nevertheless embraced the challenge with his average of 26.6 points per game, the highest average by any player among Division 1 schools in Wisconsin last season. His best night came last Feb. 1,, when Milton scored a school-record 53 points with 19 rebounds in a 96-82 victory over Case in Horlick’s John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
After Milton set the school record with about 12 minutes to play in a 69-61 victory over Oak Creek Feb. 5 at Oak Creek — 1993 graduate Joel Burns had the previous record of 1,773 points — Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar called a 30-second time to honor is guard.
“We wanted to at least celebrate for 30 seconds,” Treutelaar said. “We knew the focus was to come in and win the game, but let’s not lose sight of the fact that becoming the all-time leading scorer at Horlick is something pretty darn special. ‘Quise’ is the first guy to tell you that it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the guys around him. He’s such a team guy.”
But was that Milton’s signature moment during his time Horlick? Maybe not. A case could be made for March 2, when Milton scored 35 points in a 74-67 victory over top-ranked Madison East in a Division 1 regional championship.
Milton, who is starting for Highland Community College in Highland, Kan., finished his high school career with 2,021 points. That’s just 69 points behind 2018 Prairie graduate JC Butler, who is the county’s all-time leading scorer with 2,090 points.