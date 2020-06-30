Top Cheddar youth lacrosse tournament expected to return to Racine County in October

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — The largest lacrosse tournament in Wisconsin is expected to return to Racine County this fall.

The cheese-branded Top Cheddar tournament, with more than 80 youth teams anticipated to participate for the second year in a row, is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at the SCORe Soccer Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road.

Tournaments for boys, for players under the age of 10 up through high schoolers, are scheduled for Oct. 17. Tournaments for girls are scheduled for Oct. 18. A minimum of three games will be played by each team, which will be separated into divisions based on the players’ ages.

To register or to learn more, go to bit.ly/2BPM0FP.

The 2019 tournament saw 85 teams come from across the country and from Canada, said Cari Greving, REAL Racine’s director of special events, who is helping bring Top Cheddar back to Racine County.

“We’re expecting the same number of teams, if not more” this year, Greving said.

Coronavirus

Greving noted that the schedule and plans are subject to change due to COVID-19.