Top Cheddar youth lacrosse tournament expected to return to Racine County in October

FRANKSVILLE — The largest lacrosse tournament in Wisconsin is expected to return to Racine County this fall.
The cheese-branded Top Cheddar tournament, with more than 80 youth teams anticipated to participate for the second year in a row, is scheduled for Oct. 17-18 at the SCORe Soccer Complex, 9509 Dunkelow Road.
Tournaments for boys, for players under the age of 10 up through high schoolers, are scheduled for Oct. 17. Tournaments for girls are scheduled for Oct. 18. A minimum of three games will be played by each team, which will be separated into divisions based on the players’ ages.
To register or to learn more, go to bit.ly/2BPM0FP.
The 2019 tournament saw 85 teams come from across the country and from Canada, said Cari Greving, REAL Racine’s director of special events, who is helping bring Top Cheddar back to Racine County.
“We’re expecting the same number of teams, if not more” this year, Greving said.
Coronavirus
Greving noted that the schedule and plans are subject to change due to COVID-19.
The tournament is organized by Lacrosse America, which manages lacrosse events across the Midwest. A similar Lacrosse America tournament is scheduled for Aug. 1-2 in Lake Geneva. Another Lacrosse America tournaments is scheduled for July 2021 in Verona in Dane County, and the Badger State Summer Lacrosse Camp is scheduled for July 18-22 at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, Greving said that extra rules will be put in place to ensure players from different teams don’t congregate between matches.
Although lacrosse is considered a contact sport because some body checking is allowed in adult competition, there is less person-to-person contact between opposing teams compared to other sports like basketball and football. At Lacrosse America tournaments, sideline benches have been removed, post-game handshakes/high-fives are eliminated and the face-off rules have been changed, according to the organization’s website.
Growing sport
The popularity of lacrosse — a sport with roots in Native American pastimes in which players carry nets to fling a ball into a goal across a 110-yard-long field — has quickly risen nationwide since the turn of the century.
In 2006, fewer than 900,000 Americans participated in the sport in any capacity. But across the five-year stretch from 2014-2018, more than 2 million Americans participated every single year, according to a survey published in January.
The sport is most popular in the northeast, but has been branching out in the Midwest. It became an official high school sport in Illinois in 2018. Dozens of Wisconsin high schools now sponsor lacrosse club teams, even though it isn’t officially sanctioned by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
“Lacrosse is such a hot sport in surrounding states,” Greving said. “Wisconsin is kind of behind the curve.”
