Top 10 stories of 2020: Racine Unified voters approve $1 billion, 30-year referendum
Top 10 stories of 2020: Racine Unified voters approve $1 billion, 30-year referendum

The final countdown

Election officials work through the last ward at the recount for the Racine Unified School District referendum on April 24 at Festival Hall. The $1 billion, 30-year referendum passed by just five votes, 16,715 to 16,710. 

 Christina Lieffring

RACINE — Racine Unified voters on April 7 narrowly approved the school district’s request to collect $1 billion in property taxes beyond its revenue limit over the following 30 years.

Initially, voters approved the request by just five votes: 16,748 to 16,743, leading to a request for a recount. The result of a six-day recount, announced April 24, was slightly different totals but the “ayes” won by the same margin, with 16,715 votes in favor and 16,710 against.

James Sewell, Dennis Montey and George Meyers of the organization Honest, Open and Transparent Government, and the regional Libertarian Party appealed the results of the recount in Racine County Circuit Court. They alleged that in addition to other violations, “Hundreds of ballots were rejected and not counted by the Clerk and Board of Canvassers.”

On July 10, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Michael Piontek upheld the results of the recount.

“The Court finds that a full, fair transparent and accurate recount occurred,” Piontek said in his decision.

The parties who filed the appeal of the recount then filed an appeal of Piontek’s decision to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals. That case has not been resolved.

In the meantime, Racine Unified’s portion of 2020 tax bills included collections via the referendum.

While Racine Unified kept its promise of a flat tax rate of $9.49 per $1,000 of equalized assessed value — the same rate as last year — tax bills increased this year. Some property tax payers expressed dismay when they received their bills, as they thought a promise of a flat tax rate would mean no increases. The district attributed the increases to a 7.3% increase in its tax levy as well as increased property values in the municipalities it encompasses. However, the tax levy would have been smaller if the referendum had not been passed.

This year, about $7.9 million of the district’s total 2020-21 levy of $100,256,013 was due to the spring referendum vote.

The money collected is set to fund $598 million worth of construction and renovation projects as well as related borrowing. Those projects are based on the district’s Long Range Facilities Master Plan, which it unveiled in fall 2019 and plans to update annually.

Per the plan over the next several years unified is set to close nine school buildings and build five new ones. The decision made through the plan are based on the physical condition and educational adequacy of each building along with current and projected demographics.

Last week, the Racine Unified School Board voted to close Giese and North Park elementary schools, the first two schools slated for closure in the Facilities Plan. The district plans to demolish Giese to make way for a new middle school and to sell the North Park property.

Special sections inside

Our lives have changed in ways that would have been unfathomable when we rang in 2020. Check out this 24-page Year in Review: 2020 special section inside today's Journal Times.

The second of two special sections has a focus on local businesses. Look inside for 2021: A Fresh Start. 

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

