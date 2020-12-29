Top 10 stories of 2020 - No. 3: Restaurants take it on the chin

RACINE — Even in the best of times, opening and operating a restaurant is not for the faint of heart — or stomach. The restaurant industry is über-competitive and the dining public is notoriously fickle, today’s trendy hotspot becoming tomorrow’s sparsely patronized afterthought.
Some eight months into the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has become an antacid year for restaurateurs nationally.
According to the National Restaurant Association, the U.S. restaurant industry, more than any other business sector, has suffered the most significant sales and job losses since the COVID-19 outbreak began, with sales down more than 50% and employment levels still more than 2.1 million jobs below pre-COVID levels, when the nation’s $800 billion restaurant industry was riding high. It’s estimated one in six U.S. restaurants nationwide, more than 100,000 to date, have permanently closed.
Indeed, restaurant employment in 47 states and the District of Columbia remain below pre-COVID levels – down more than 20% in Wisconsin, where the Wisconsin Restaurant Association reports 86% of state restaurant owners have laid off or furloughed some 136,000 employees since the start of the COVID outbreak in the state. Pre-COVID in 2019, the WRA reported Wisconsin’s $10.7 billion restaurant and food service industry generated 284,600 jobs representing 9% of the state’s workforce.
The pandemic has brought the restaurant industry a host of challenges including government-mandated closures and occupancy restrictions, a depressed economy, a masked and socially-distanced public increasingly skittish about dining out, and COVID-spurred operating challenges ranging from implementation of a wide array of new health and safety protocols to pivots to a an array of COVID-friendly operating models including take-outs, curbside pick-up, and in-house and third-party delivery.
Racine restaurants haven’t been immune, particularly after the City of Racine implemented its Phase 5 Safer Racine ordinance on Nov. 27, ratcheting down occupancy limits on city restaurants and bars from 50% to 25% of their capacity.
Holiday spikes
A significant spike in COVID-19 cases since Labor Day heading into the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays, spurred the revisions, according to City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox in an email to The Journal Times.
“Gatherings outside of the home, when not wearing a mask, with individuals from outside of your immediate household, are considered a high-risk behavior, such as gatherings in bars and restaurants. The nation, including the State of Wisconsin, is at a crisis level with the community spread of COVID-19. Over this past year, after each major holiday, there has been increased transmission rates. It is projected over this holiday season it will remain the same. In places where people gather, we see transmission — including bars and restaurants.
“As a reminder, if more people took the virus seriously, followed the best guidance from public health officials, and actually took the personal responsibility to protect the health of both themselves and the community seriously, the need for public health departments to put restrictions in place would be significantly reduced. The spread of the virus right now is determined mostly by individual behavior and everyone needs to take responsibility for the health of community, state, and nation.”
Racine’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars are among the most restrictive in Wisconsin, alongside those of Dane County and the City of Milwaukee. It’s a level that restaurateurs and their state-level industry advocates say is not economically viable.
WRA President and CEO Kristine Hillmer called the city’s move “economic devastation” for Racine’s restaurants and bars.
“The long-term impact will be felt for years,” Hillmer said. “It’s been a really tough eight months, and restaurants have been fighting really hard to do everything they can to keep their businesses afloat, their staff employed and keep everybody safe. It’s really disheartening to see the additional capacity limits. We see restaurants being creative, innovating and doing everything they can to survive, but when capacity limits come down after eight months of trying to survive it’s just a brutal blow.”
Fine-dining spots
Particularly hard hit have been full-service, fine dining restaurants.
At Corner House on the Lake, 207n Gaslight Circle in Downtown Racine, co-owner Benjamin Nelson said that the supper club, a Racine dining fixture since 1945, has been “horribly” impacted by the city’s restrictive new 25% occupancy limit.
“50% you can make it, you can pay the bills” he noted. “25% percent, you can’t pay the bills. You can’t make it on 25%. There’s nothing left. There’s no meat on the bone.”
As 2020 draws to a close, The Roost, a popular Downtown Racine breakfast and brunch destination at 600 Sixth St., closed its doors for the final time on Saturday, the city’s first restaurant casualty under the 25% occupancy limits.
“With 50% we were able to survive — stay on top of the taxes, pay our vendors, utilities,” Roost owner Chris D’Acquisto told The Journal Times. “The turning point was when we were locked down to 25%. When you put these capacity limits to 25%, we’re maybe seeing 10-15% of what we normally would be.
“You have to, at some point, take your heart out of it and think about the smart thing to do …. How deep are you willing to dig that hole and how long is it gonna take to get back out of it? It’s a good time to cut our losses.”