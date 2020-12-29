Top 10 stories of 2020 - No. 3: Restaurants take it on the chin

“As a reminder, if more people took the virus seriously, followed the best guidance from public health officials, and actually took the personal responsibility to protect the health of both themselves and the community seriously, the need for public health departments to put restrictions in place would be significantly reduced. The spread of the virus right now is determined mostly by individual behavior and everyone needs to take responsibility for the health of community, state, and nation.”

Racine’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars are among the most restrictive in Wisconsin, alongside those of Dane County and the City of Milwaukee. It’s a level that restaurateurs and their state-level industry advocates say is not economically viable.

WRA President and CEO Kristine Hillmer called the city’s move “economic devastation” for Racine’s restaurants and bars.