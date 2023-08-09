BURLINGTON — A documentary about Burlington football hero Tony Romo is making a comeback after four years of repackaging and restarting to find an audience.

The film, titled “Now Or Never: A Tony Romo Story,” debuted in 2019 and was shown at film festivals across the country.

But it was never widely released.

Now, the documentary maker has signed a deal with a distributor to release “Now Or Never” in a re-edited version of the story about Romo’s roots in Burlington and his career in the NFL.

The Plaza Theater of Burlington has announced a special screening of the movie this weekend, plus a week-long run starting Sept. 15.

The screening scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday will include appearances by the documentary’s director and other crew members, as well as a question-and-answer session afterwards. About 120 tickets are available.

Director Chris Hanna said he looks forward to re-introducing “Now Or Never” to moviegoers, starting in the Wisconsin city where Romo was born and where he learned football.

“That town made Tony who he is today,” Hanna said.

The movie features interviews with those who knew Romo during his days in Burlington and throughout his career.

Although Romo’s NFL career ended seven years ago, he remains a popular figure in Burlington. His name appears on welcome signs and on the turf at the high school football stadium.

Romo dazzled football fans as a student at Burlington High School before he graduated in 1998 and moved on to Eastern Illinois University.

He joined the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and became the team’s starting quarterback three years later. He remained the team’s No. 1 quarterback for 10 years, including four years of making the Pro Bowl.

“He always will be a hometown hero,” said Plaza Theater owner Shad Branen.

Since retiring in 2016, Romo has been a football analyst for CBS Sports.

Exploration Films, based in Colorado, has signed a deal to release the documentary on the company’s own streaming service, Explore Flicks, and possibly elsewhere.

Stephen Penn, business development manager for Exploration Films, said he was intrigued by the storyline of a kid from a small town becoming the quarterback of America’s Team, as the Dallas Cowboys are sometimes known.

“Tony’s life is inspiring,” Penn said. “It’s a great story.”

When it was first introduced in 2019, “Now Or Never” was presented to a private audience in Burlington during one of Romo’s annual football camps for children at his old high school.

The movie also was featured at several film festivals, including one — the Gallup Film Festival in New Mexico — where Hanna was honored as best director.

Despite the hype, however, the film turned up on few theater screens or TVs.

Hanna said distribution was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the movie industry. He also ran into issues with the NFL regarding some Cowboys game footage that was included in the film.

The film has since been re-edited and repackaged, down from the original 1 hour and 28 minutes to 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Hanna said he hopes the new deal with Exploration Films will land “Now Or Never” on Amazon Prime, Apple TV or another major site. He acknowledged that four years is a long time for audiences to wait for a movie.

“It’s really exciting to get this film out,” he said.

Advance tickets for Sunday’s special screening are available for $6 each at the Plaza Theater, 448 Milwaukee Ave.

Penn said his company is planning a fall release and is looking for opportunities to share “Now Or Never” with moviegoers on a large scale.

