Tony Evers meets with community leaders, police amid effort to reduce crime and violence in Racine

Governor Tony Evers and Mikie Krueger

Not all of the programs available at the city's community center are for kids. While Governor Tony Evers visited the Cesar Chavez Community Center, he stopped in to visit an art class. The art session is open to all with time during the day for painting. Pictured here, Evers chats with artist Mikie Krueger, who has been painting with the group for two years. 

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Gov. Tony Evers came to town on Wednesday to meet with the recipients of the nearly $785,000 in grant funds the City of Racine will use to beef up the budgets of those working to reduce violent crime in the city.

Rather than make speeches, the governor listened as community leaders discussed what the added funds would mean to community-driven programs as well as law enforcement.

The funding includes:

  • $225,000 to bring the Safe & Sound program to Racine.
  • $50,000 for the Credible Messenger program.
  • $114,000 for license plate recognition cameras.
  • $95,000 for mounted cameras in
high-crime areas
  • .
  • $50,000 in officer overtime.
  • $100,000 Blueprint for Peace initiative.
  • $150,000 violence interruption coordinator.

The grant funding will be before the Finance and Personnel Committee on Monday.

Evers and city representatives on Wednesday morning visited both the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., and the Anthony Lane COP (Community Oriented Policing) House, 2437 Anthony Lane.

“The amazing thing, actually, was the room we were just in,” Evers said following the visit to the Anthony Lane COP House.

He pointed out that police officers were standing with the Credible Messengers, people who were previously incarcerated but who are now working in the community with young people and their families in order to help keep youth in school and out of trouble.

There were also leaders of community-driven programs, nonprofits, the mayor and members of the City Council.

“You don’t see that everywhere,” Evers said of the current collaboration. He also praised the adoption of the Community-Oriented Policing philosophy, in place in Racine since the early 1990s.

Evers acknowledged the country is experiencing unacceptable levels of violence, but the people in Racine are “doing the best they can with the resources they have and are bringing people together.”

“You can’t succeed just relying on the police, just relying on the city council, on the mayor,” he said, adding the problem is best addressed through the collaborative efforts seen in Racine.

Troy Collier and Governor Tony Evers

Troy Collier, left, is a Racine Unified School District Community Connector specialist. There is a Community Connector at all five Racine high schools. Collier explained the connectors work as bridges; that is, a bridge to resources/services. Collier explained the program was designed so that youth and their families can access a connector in or out of school, so there is help before there is a serious problem. At center is Mayor Cory Mason. At right is Gov. Tony Evers.

Programs

Blueprint for Peace is based on a successful program from Milwaukee that approaches reducing violence by recognizing it as a public health issue that addresses the underlying causes rather than just responding to the problem.

The initiative encourages a collaborative approach by bringing together many different groups who are all working to address segments of the problem.

However, it will be designed specifically for Racine and may ultimately be called something else. The violence interruption coordinator will be responsible for organizing the program.

The Safe & Sound program is actually a component of the COP model; however, it has not been used in Racine before due to a lack of funding.

There is a successful Safe & Sound program in Milwaukee, which the local COP House officers intend to model.

The mission of the Safe & Sound program is to “unite residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods.”

The grant the city received will help fund three staff members to work in the COP houses. They in turn will work with other community resources, such as the Credible Messengers and Community Connectors.

Governor Tony Evers at the Anthony Lane COP House

Gov. Tony Evers, center, at the Anthony Lane COP House with Sgt. James Pettis, to the left of Evers, and Mayor Cory Mason, to the right of Evers, along with the Racine Police Department cadets and participants of the city's youth work program. The RPD's cadet program allows young men and women to participate in law enforcement to decide if it is a career they would like to pursue. Both the county and the city have youth work programs in order to keep young people busy and out of trouble over the summer months.

Policing

Chief Maurice Robinson said the funding — with special reference to the cameras — will allow the RPD to “better and more quickly address violent crime, particularly violent crime.”

In turn, the cameras will assist investigators with gathering information. They might have information in an hour that otherwise could take almost a week to get, Robinson said.

The chief also spoke favorably about the potential for license plate recognition cameras.

“A lot of challenges that communities are having across the country is stolen vehicles,” Robinson said. “We’d like to find those vehicles more quickly and return them to the owners, so they don’t incur a financial loss from a pursuit where a car is crashed.”

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

