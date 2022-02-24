Tony Evers, Bryan Steil, Ron Johnson, Tammy Baldwin and other Wisconsin officials rebuke Putin

Wisconsin's elected officials from both sides are condemning Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, a Marine veteran who represents northeastern Wisconsin, called Putin "a KGB thug." Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife are praying for the children "whose lives have been upended."

While there was some unity, a few Republicans — including Gallagher and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany — criticized the Biden administration for not acting more forcefully to deter the Russians.

It is the largest invasion of any European nation since World War II. Dozens, if not more than a hundred or hundreds of both civilians and soldiers, are already dead.

U.S. Rep. Gallagher

"Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug who understands no language except force. He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory. Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed, by aiding the Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their homeland and imposing economic costs now, not after the inevitable humanitarian disaster. Unfortunately, throughout this crisis—as during the Afghanistan fiasco — the Biden Administration has demonstrated little urgency, creativity, or willingness to admit errors and adapt. The president must change course, or our deterrent posture will continue to collapse, chaos will continue to spread, and eventually no one will trust America’s promises or fear American power."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat

“Putin has violated international law, invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence. Putin’s aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with stronger sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology, and military sanctions. I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II.”

Congressman Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties

Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjust attack on the people of Ukraine must be condemned and met with severe consequences. Putin cannot be allowed to profit from his evil and ruthless actions. As the people of Ukraine strive for democracy and freedom, they need to know America stands with them."

Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican

“Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power. People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences. Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding — Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they’ve crossed another line that will yield untold horrors. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom-loving people in this moment of extreme peril.”

Gov. Tony Evers, Democrat

"(First lady) Kathy and I are praying for the Ukrainian people, including the millions of kids, whose lives have been upended by Russia’s unprovoked invasion. I join leaders across the world in condemning this attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and support efforts to hold Russia accountable."

Congresswoman Gwen Moore, a Democrat who represents Milwaukee and is a Racine native

"I strongly condemn Russia's decision to invade Ukraine. This decision is even more troubling when you consider the robust diplomatic efforts by the Biden Administration and the international community conducted in the past weeks to prevent such a calamitous outcome and to prevent this crisis from escalating.

"No one will lose more than the people of Ukraine and my heart goes out to them. The United States and its partners and allies must remain unified as they consider options for responding to Russia’s dangerous escalation and for providing support to the people of Ukraine and those displaced from their homeland."

Congressman Tom Tiffany, Republican

"What Vladimir Putin is doing is wrong and should be condemned by the entire world.

"The events now unfolding in Ukraine are a direct result of failed Biden administration policies that have made Americans poorer while enriching the Putin regime.

"Since day one, President Biden has strangled American energy producers — weakening us at home, emboldening our adversaries abroad, and making the world much less safe. We are now seeing the consequences of those policies in real time. Weakness leads to war.

"Restoring American credibility and respect on the world stage starts with getting our own house in order. It is way past time for President Biden to reverse course on his destructive domestic policies so that America can once again negotiate from a position of strength."

Congressman Scott Fitzgerald, Republican

"These unprovoked attacks by President Putin must be met with severe consequences. The U.S. must move swiftly to pass a comprehensive sanctions package that cripples Putin and his oligarchs. I stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight against tyranny."

Congressman Ron Kind, a La Crosse Democrat who issued his statement during a visit to London

"My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face an unprovoked attack from Russian military forces. This week I’m in London for meetings with officials from the UK government and members of the British Parliament about this aggression, focusing on coordination of sanctions. Now is the time for the United States and our allies to stand united in condemning Putin’s unjustified actions towards Ukraine and hold Russia accountable. I couldn’t be more pleased with the level of cooperation and coordination that we are receiving from our British and European allies."

