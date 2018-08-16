Subscribe for 17¢ / day
River Rhythms (copy)
WATERFORD — Due to the expectation of inclement weather, Waterford River Rhythms organizers have decided to cancel tonight's performance with Steely Dan tribute band Steely Dane. The size of the band precludes moving it indoors as has been done with past concerts.

Steely Dane, headed by Dave Adler and Dave Stoler, has been selling out venues ever since with their tribute to the talents of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen.

The next Waterford River Rhythms is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Village Hall Park. Scheduled to perform are the WhiskeyBelles, a traditional country, Americana trio based in Milwaukee. They’ve been compared to the Pistol Annies, Dixie Chicks and The Trio (Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris & Linda Ronstadt).

