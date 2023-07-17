TOWN OF WATERFORD — Former Town Chairman Tom Hincz is being remembered as a community leader who represented his constituents in both town and county government.

Hincz died Saturday following an illness.

Details of his passing were not immediately available, but Hincz’s colleagues in public service expressed their condolences and shared their memories.

Town Chairwoman Teri Jendusa Nicolai announced her predecessor’s death with a Facebook post in which she credited Hincz with teaching her about town government.

“Although we did not always agree, he was a great mentor,” Nicolai said. “He took the time to show me the ropes, and reminded me that there are ‘no stupid questions.’”

Hincz was elected to the Waterford Town Board in 2011 and then was elected town chairman in 2013, eventually winning five terms as chairman.

He also won election to the Racine County Board, representing a district that included the town and part of neighboring Rochester. He was in his fifth term as a county supervisor.

County officials have not yet announced plans for appointing someone to serve out the remainder of Hincz’s current term, which continues until next April.

County Board Vice Chairman Tom Kramer said he has fond memories of working with Hincz on both county and town issues. Kramer is employed as village administrator for the Village of Norway.

Kramer said he and Hincz cooperated on issues of mutual interest between Waterford and Norway, including recent discussions on the possible consolidation of neighboring fire departments.

“He was a very good chairman and a good county board member,” Kramer said.

As town chairman, Hincz engaged in frequent conflicts with the neighboring Village of Waterford. He led a two-year effort to incorporate the town as the newly created Village of Tichigan, in hopes of fortifying the town’s borders against annexation by its neighbors.

That effort failed when state regulators in 2021 rejected incorporation of the new Village of Tichigan.

Hincz announced in January that he was stepping down as town chairman, although he remained on the county board. He came under criticism from constituents for absenteeism at county meetings, with some calling for his resignation or his removal from office.

He blamed illness for his absences.

His former colleagues in town government said Hincz contributed much to the community, despite the occasional controversy.

“Tom was a good man,” Town Supervisor Tim Szeklinski said. “He did well for the township.”

Town Supervisor Dale Gauerke recalled working with Hincz on road improvements, lake management and other issues. Gauerke said he and Hincz represented the town side by side at many meetings.

“We may not have always agreed, but we got along well together,” Gauerke said. “He was a good leader and a good friend.”

Nicolai, who succeeded Hincz as chairwoman after an election in April, agreed.

“Those that actually made the effort to get to know him, know he had a tough outer shell with a very soft middle,” Nicolai said. “He cared about the town of Waterford and its future.”

