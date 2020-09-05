 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Together again at Waterford High School; Teachers, students reunite with rotating schedules
0 comments
Waterford High School

Together again at Waterford High School; Teachers, students reunite with rotating schedules

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Absence, as the old saying goes, makes the heart grow fonder.

At Waterford High School, it’s been about 170 days since students and teacher were last together in mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit Wisconsin and schools were closed statewide by Gov. Tony Evers.

Opening the 2020-21 school year with a hybrid instructional model on an altered “eight-drop-two” schedule featuring a reduced rotating mix of six academic class periods daily, WHS opened the first two weeks of the school year, with its 1,000 students divided into last name A-K and L-Z cohorts and each cohort engaging in two days of on-site instruction and two days of virtual learning at home.

Two ‘first days’

Given its scheduling, the school functionally hosted two first days of school this past week, with the A-K cohort students attending on-site on Tuesday and L-Z cohort students attending on-site on Wednesday.

“We had a fantastic first couple of days with regards to students returning,” said district Superintendent Lucas Francois. “There were happy hearts for both our students and our teachers to be able reconnect in person for the first time since last March. It was great to feel that energy back in the building, but in a way that’s certainly very different.”

By all accounts, Francois said the first day of school for A-K cohort students on Sept. 2 “went extremely well,” with only a few minor tweaks for the first day of school for L-Z cohort students on Sept. 3.

“We huddled up as a team to learn what we could do for the second half of the alphabet to make their day even better yet,” Francois said. “Other than some sanding of some rough edges, most everything that we had put in place went just as planned and there weren’t any vast improvement that were needed for day two. I felt the spacing and social distancing went really well.”

Francois praised the efforts of district staff in kicking off the school year in a safe and responsive manner.

“It was a team effort to pull together a great opening in these uncertain times,” he said.

Francois noted the Waterford High School Board is set to re-evaluate its instructional scheduling plan at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 1,500-student Waterford Graded School District, which includes Fox River Middle School and Evergreen, Trailside and Woodfield elementary schools, is set to open the 2020-21 school year under a hybrid educational model on Tuesday.

Challenging times

“To say it’s a challenging environment would be an understatement,” he said of the “incredibly furious pace” of impacts on education wrought by COVID-19. “For some of us who’ve been in the educational environment for many years, this is, by far, one of the most challenging times we’ve ever had to lead through. I don’t think words can adequately express the severe challenges that teachers were thrust into with little notice to try to change their pedagogies to teaching in an entirely virtual environment – and leading in that environment.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse
Local News

Read the criminal charges filed against Kyle Rittenhouse

In both killings, video shows the 17-year-old being pursued before shots are fired. Although some claimed that the first man killed had thrown a weapon at Rittenhouse, the criminal complaint filed with the Kenosha County District Attorney states that he threw a plastic bag.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News