Together again at Waterford High School; Teachers, students reunite with rotating schedules

“We huddled up as a team to learn what we could do for the second half of the alphabet to make their day even better yet,” Francois said. “Other than some sanding of some rough edges, most everything that we had put in place went just as planned and there weren’t any vast improvement that were needed for day two. I felt the spacing and social distancing went really well.”

Francois praised the efforts of district staff in kicking off the school year in a safe and responsive manner.

“It was a team effort to pull together a great opening in these uncertain times,” he said.

Francois noted the Waterford High School Board is set to re-evaluate its instructional scheduling plan at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The 1,500-student Waterford Graded School District, which includes Fox River Middle School and Evergreen, Trailside and Woodfield elementary schools, is set to open the 2020-21 school year under a hybrid educational model on Tuesday.

Challenging times