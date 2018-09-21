RACINE — A 13-month-old child was injured after being struck by a car Friday afternoon on the city's north side, Racine police reported.
At 2:42 p.m. Friday, Racine police and paramedics responded to the 1200 block of Goold Street for a report of a vehicle accident involving a child. On officers' arrival, they located a small child with injuries to his face. The investigation revealed that the child ran in front of a vehicle that was driving through the alley. The child was transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital to be treated for his injuries. The extent of the injuries was not known as of Friday night, police said.
Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, police said and no other information was released Friday on the incident.
Any witnesses or citizens with information on the incident are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.
