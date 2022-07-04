 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
RACINE

Today's Racine 4th of July parade lineup

  • 0

RACINE — Racine’s 86th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. today with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The parade proceeds south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street. The 2022 theme is “Home of the Brave.” It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. Here’s the parade lineup:

1. 4th Fest Color Guard

2. Green Beret

3. 4th Fest President — Wendy Spencer

4. 4th Fest Memorial Float

5. Honorary Grand Marshal — LeRoy Butler

6. Racine Concert Band

7. Mr. 4th Fest 2022 Mark Porcaro

8. Boys of 76’ Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310

9. Festival Foods

10. Racine Mayor Cory Mason

People are also reading…

11. Cheryl McCrary

12. Miss Racine Scholarship Organization

13. Alderman District No. 1 — Jeff Coe

13A. Alderman District No. 10 — Samuel Peete

13B. Alderman District No. 12 — Henry Perez

14. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave

15. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

16. Salmon-A-Rama

17. State Rep. Tip McGuire

18. State Rep. Great Neubauer

19. State Sen. Bob Wirch

20. Max Gordon

21. Marine Corps League 346 Agerholm-Gross Detachment

22. VFW Post 1391

23. Jensen Metal Products (canceled)

24. Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

25. Echoes of Camp Randall — University of Wisconsin Badger Band

26. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Float

27. Snap-On

28. Racine Heritage Museum — Mad Plaid Brass

29. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767

30. Racine Area Veterans Inc.

30A. Lighthouse Brigade

31. St. Catherine’s High School

32. St. Mesrob Armenian Church

33. Sons of Norway Racine

34. Case High School Football Team

35. Case High School Dance & Cheer

36. Fifth Street Yacht Club

37. Busias XOXO

38. Carriage House Pedal Tours

39. Thirsty Third Thursday Peddlers

40. Chick-Fil-A Racine

41. 4th Fest of Greater Racine calliope

42. Kenosha Kingfish

43. Girl Scout Troop 5822

44. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort/Bear Paw Beach

45. Racine Area Soccer Association

46. The REAL School Band

47. Carthage College

48. City of Racine Transit electric bus

49. Racine County Eye (canceled)

50. Brew City Corvette Club

51. International Ethereal Miss Queen Rose Aqua

52. Golden Show Band

53. Racine Curling Club

54. Racine Lutheran High School Varsity Cheer

55. Just Taxes & C.S.I. Solutions

56. Park High School

57. Zeigler Honda Racine

58. Castle Lanes

59. Racine Truth Basketball

60. Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services

61. Tabak Law

62. Remember When

63. ACE Soccer Club

64. Kollaszar Vacations

65. La Tapatia

66. Alicia Villa

67. Social on 6th and LGBTQ of Southeast Wisconsin

68. Zembo Temple 70

69. Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association

70. Hope City Church

71. Faith, Hope and Love

72. The Academies of Racine at Horlick High School

73. Horlick High School Cheer Team

74. Horlick High School Dance Team

75. Rebel Youth Football

76. Horlick High School Football

77. The Hammes Family

78. Sweatshop Movement

79. VGR/Tech-Prize

80. Root River Rollers

81. Job’s Daughters International Bethel No. 22

82. Realty Dreams

83. Racine Raiders Football Club

84. Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice

85. Voices of Black Mothers United

86. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast & 21st Century Preparatory School

87. Prime Rate Mortgage

88. Limitless Sin Limites Realty

89. Knights of Columbus

90. Texas Roadhouse

91. City Hitcher Movie

92. Hooked-Up Towing & Repair

93. Andis Co.

94. First Care Transportation

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine denies Russia seized last major Luhansk bastion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News