Today's Racine 4th of July parade lineup

Journal Times staff
RACINE — Racine’s 86th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. today with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The parade proceeds south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street. The 2022 theme is “Home of the Brave.” It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. Here’s the parade lineup:
3. 4th Fest President — Wendy Spencer
4. 4th Fest Memorial Float
5. Honorary Grand Marshal — LeRoy Butler
7. Mr. 4th Fest 2022 Mark Porcaro
8. Boys of 76’ Bronze Float — American Legion Post 310
10. Racine Mayor Cory Mason
12. Miss Racine Scholarship Organization
13. Alderman District No. 1 — Jeff Coe
13A. Alderman District No. 10 — Samuel Peete
13B. Alderman District No. 12 — Henry Perez
14. Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave
15. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling
17. State Rep. Tip McGuire
18. State Rep. Great Neubauer
21. Marine Corps League 346 Agerholm-Gross Detachment
23. Jensen Metal Products (canceled)
24. Stars and Stripes Honor Flight
25. Echoes of Camp Randall — University of Wisconsin Badger Band
26. 4th Fest of Greater Racine Float
28. Racine Heritage Museum — Mad Plaid Brass
29. Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 767
30. Racine Area Veterans Inc.
31. St. Catherine’s High School
32. St. Mesrob Armenian Church
33. Sons of Norway Racine
34. Case High School Football Team
35. Case High School Dance & Cheer
36. Fifth Street Yacht Club
38. Carriage House Pedal Tours
39. Thirsty Third Thursday Peddlers
41. 4th Fest of Greater Racine calliope
43. Girl Scout Troop 5822
44. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort/Bear Paw Beach
45. Racine Area Soccer Association
48. City of Racine Transit electric bus
49. Racine County Eye (canceled)
50. Brew City Corvette Club
51. International Ethereal Miss Queen Rose Aqua
54. Racine Lutheran High School Varsity Cheer
55. Just Taxes & C.S.I. Solutions
59. Racine Truth Basketball
60. Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services
67. Social on 6th and LGBTQ of Southeast Wisconsin
69. Sturtevant Youth Baseball Association
72. The Academies of Racine at Horlick High School
73. Horlick High School Cheer Team
74. Horlick High School Dance Team
76. Horlick High School Football
81. Job’s Daughters International Bethel No. 22
83. Racine Raiders Football Club
84. Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice
85. Voices of Black Mothers United
86. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast & 21st Century Preparatory School
88. Limitless Sin Limites Realty
92. Hooked-Up Towing & Repair
94. First Care Transportation
Photo gallery: Racine 4th Fest Parade 2021
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
The Iwo Jima living memorial during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, July 5, 2021.
Gregory Shaver, for The Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Mrs. Wisconsin Cheryl McCrary sings on the morning of July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Miss Wisconsin Jennifer Schmidt waves to the crown during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, July 5, 2021.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
People clap as the American Flag is carried past them Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
The F- 22 Raptor Demonstration Team, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and a A-10 Warthog Attack Jet from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, fly over the parade route Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
GREGORY SHAVER, For The Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
The Salmon-A-Rama float during the during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, July 5, 2021.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
People wave at a school bus with an American flag on the side Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
A boy waves from a South Shore Fire Truck Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Gianna Garcia, 1, is held by her mother, Cynthia Castillo, as they watch the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade travel south on Main Street.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Retired Racine Police Chief and Honorary Grand Marshal Art Howell waves to the crowd Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Alicia Villa sings during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s parade in 2021.
GREGORY SHAVER FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Spectators watch the 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s 2021 parade.
GREGORY SHAVER FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Mara Zynda and other Horlick High School cheerleaders perform Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Imperial Deputy of the Desert Micah E. Tharpe of the Zembo Temple No. 70 waves an American Flag Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Racine Coalition for Peace and Justice members dance and march Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
A Snap-on float was part of the 2021 Racine 4th Fest Parade.
GREGORY SHAVER FOR THE JOURNAL TIMES
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Grand Worthy Patron Bro. EB Coleman of the Unity Grand Chapter of the Eastern Stars waves Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
The Lutheran Vanguard of Wisconsin marches in the 2021 Racine parade.
Gregory Shaver, for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
Randy Thomas watches the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, July 5, 2021.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
07052021-JT-4TH_PARADE-GSP
The 4th Fest of Greater Racine Calliope travels south one Main Street Monday morning, July 5, 2021, during the 4th Fest of Greater Racine's Fourth of July parade.
© Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
