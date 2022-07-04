Today's Racine 4th of July parade lineup

RACINE — Racine’s 86th annual 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. 4th of July Parade steps off at 9 a.m. today with pre-parade at 8:30 a.m. at Main and Goold streets. The parade proceeds south on Main Street and then west on 14th Street. The 2022 theme is “Home of the Brave.” It will be broadcast live on Channel 24. Fireworks take place at 8:45 p.m. along the Lake Michigan North Beach shoreline. Here’s the parade lineup: