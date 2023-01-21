Today marks 60 years since the North Shore Line’s last run in Racine

As a distant headlight to the south cut through dead-of-night darkness, the mournful horn sounded through bitter cold air.

Crossing Durand Avenue, the Chicago, North Shore and Milwaukee Railroad train proceeded north along West Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Jan. 21, 1963. And then it slowed to a stop at the Racine station near the corner of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, its wheels squeaking on the soon-to-be abandoned rails.

A small gathering of shivering onlookers, braving minus-15 degree cold to witness the end of an era, watched as six passengers disembarked and three climbed aboard for the last 30 miles to Milwaukee.

And then motorman Francis Murray, hearing one last “All aboard!” at 2:12 a.m., summoned an electric current from the overhead wires into the train motors as it lurched back into motion. The three-car train slowly vanished into the darkness, its horn sounding with diminishing intensity as the last North Shore accelerated northward into history.

Sixty years ago this morning, Racine residents awoke to temperatures that bottomed out to 17 below at 8 a.m., and the eerie silent right-of-way of the beloved North Shore. For nearly 60 years, 38 daily electric trains stopped in Racine to transport passengers to the big cities and this railroad was as woven into the fabric of this town as Horlick Malted Milk and the factories that still dominated what was a manufacturing epicenter.

But the National Highway System, championed by President Dwight Eisenhower in the mid 1950s, slowly ate away at this beloved line’s profits and the North Shore started hemorrhaging red ink. By 1958, Susquehanna Corp., which owned the line, filed with state and federal regulatory authorities for permission to discontinue all service.

For nearly five years, the North Shore staved off its demise until reality finally set in during the historically cold month of January 1963. A desperate attempt by a group called the “North Shore Commuters Railroad Company” to lease the line from Susquehanna for $200,000 a year with an option to buy operating properties for $2.5 million was rebuffed. Eleventh-hour appeals that went all the way to President John F. Kennedy’s White House were not acted upon.

The fight was over. The North Shore was doomed. And the line’s 10,000 daily riders were forced to scramble for other transportation options.

“Riders Await End Of North Shore Line,” a headline in the Jan. 20, 1963 Journal Times read, followed the next morning by, “N. Shore Quits; An End Of An Era.”

Longtime Journal Times columnist Tex Reynolds put into words the void this city felt when those once busy North Shore tracks were abandoned forever 50 years ago this morning.

“Many people had said, ‘It’ll be a mighty cold day before the North Shore ever quits running ... Well, it was,” Reynolds wrote in the Jan. 21, 1963 Journal Times. “For the first time in 57 years, no green cars sped through Racine and the snowy right-of-way stretched into the distance like a ghostly highway leading to nowhere.”

By 1964, the Racine station was razed, 106 miles of track between Chicago and Milwaukee were pulled up and the line’s rolling stock was discarded. Most of the trains were burned and then scrapped, with a select number surviving to this day in museums through the country.

Freeways have become increasingly congested to this day.

And a beloved railroad that would make more sense than ever today is gone forever.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter at (262) 631-1703 or by email at peter.jackel@lee.net.

