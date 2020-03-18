Today is last day to register to vote online

RACINE COUNTY — For those not able to go to a polling place or municipal building, today is the deadline for electors to register to vote by mail or online for the April 7 presidential preference primary and spring election.

After this date, electors must register in person at their municipal clerk’s office or at the polling place.

This is separate from voting absentee. Registering to vote would be for people who have not voted in a previous election or have moved since the last time they voted.

According to state law, mailed voter registration forms must be postmarked no later than the third Wednesday before the election. Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. today.

Online voter registration is available online at myvote.wi.gov.

There are two ways you can register using the website:

People with a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card whose address is current with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation can complete their online registration immediately. People who need to update their address with the DOT can accomplish that online and complete their online registration.

People without a Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID card can fill out the voter registration form online, then print it, sign it and mail it to their municipal clerk’s office along with a proof-of residence document. The website has detailed instructions. If you do not have a printer where you are, you can save the completed form as a PDF and make arrangements to have a family member or a friend with a printer, or a copy center, to print it for you.

