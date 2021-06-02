Today is Heat Awareness Day

RACINE — Today, June 2, is Heat Awareness Day. On average, over the past 10 years, extreme heat has killed more people than any other weather-related event.
Although heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable, hundreds of people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year. That’s why Racine County Emergency Management is reminding people of the dangers associated with extreme heat and to promote community safety and health.
In 2020, preliminary figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show seven people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes and thousands of residents fall ill or are hospitalized due to heat-related conditions each year.
Older adults, the very young and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at highest risk. However, even young and healthy people can be affected if they participate in strenuous physical activities during hot weather.
“During hot weather, check in on family, friends and neighbors, especially those who are at a higher risk,” urged David Maack, Racine County Emergency Management coordinator, “Infants, young children, older adults and people with chronic disease have a tougher time regulating their body temperature. Please help them stay cool and hydrated.”
Racine County Emergency Management offers these tips to “Beat the Heat” when the weather gets hot:
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.
- Stay cool — Remain inside air-conditioned buildings as much as possible during the hottest parts of the day and avoid direct sunlight.
- Stay aware — Watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, such as weakness, dizziness, nausea and muscle cramps. If symptoms don’t improve, seek medical attention.
- Stay hydrated — Drink plenty of water. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink!
- Stay informed — Pay attention to local weather forecasts and extreme heat alerts.
- Act quickly when heat illness is suspected.
- Take it easy when working or exercising outdoors during periods of extreme heat.