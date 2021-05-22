To mask or not to mask | Racine County businesses and citizens wrestle with new mask guidance

Menards and Costco were among the first wide-reaching companies to start requiring customers wear masks a little more than 12 months ago. Those requirements are now gone.
Other massive companies like Aldi grocery stores, Walmart, Walgreens, Target and CVS have dropped their requirements too as the private sector adapts to federal guidance updated May 13: that people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 shouldn’t need to wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus anymore.
Laura Abbott, store manager in training at Kortendick Ace Hardware, 3806 Douglas Ave., Racine, said the store is following federal guidelines of making masks optional if customers are fully vaccinated — with a focus on what makes customers the most comfortable and ensuring everyone is respected.
“Everyone still has their masks with them,” said Abbott of her employees, pulling her own mask out of her pocket. “If you feel uncomfortable, ask us, and we can pop a mask on.”
Ultimately, Abbott said she’s seen customers relieved when they realize the location is not requiring masks. “If they see us, a lot of them, boom — they take it (their mask) off,” she said.
Abbott shared the store is still maintaining other safety and cleanliness policies, including keeping plexiglass up between customers and employees at the register.
Angela Downs, one of the owners at Chit Chaat, a Pakistani restaurant at 550 State St., said they’re also maintaining certain guidelines, like social distancing, and are still adamant about cleaning and sanitizing.
Before vaccinations became more common, the staff was strict about everyone wearing masks, Downs said. Last week, she was wearing a mask while taking orders, and a sign asking customers to wear masks was still hanging in the front window.
“Now, we feel like more people are vaccinated,” Downs said Thursday, adding the staff is less strict about mandating masks for the customers, especially when they have to take their masks off while eating inside.
Downs said staff members in the front of the house still wear their masks to make customers feel more comfortable. Every staff member is vaccinated, she noted.
Terri Hamilton of Caledonia was a shopper at Pick ‘n Save, 5111 Douglas Ave., last week. That grocery store follows the guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a store manager. Hamilton said she plans on wearing her mask in public until she feels safe, and until the CDC is more informed about the current state of the pandemic.
“Even though I’m vaccinated, I wear my mask out of respect for workers’ safety and my safety,” Hamilton said. “I do it for the comfort of other people.”
Danni Wyatt, also a customer at Pick N’ Save, was wearing her mask. But, she said, “I don’t think fully vaccinated people should have to.”