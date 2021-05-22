To mask or not to mask | Racine County businesses and citizens wrestle with new mask guidance

Ultimately, Abbott said she’s seen customers relieved when they realize the location is not requiring masks. “If they see us, a lot of them, boom — they take it (their mask) off,” she said.

Abbott shared the store is still maintaining other safety and cleanliness policies, including keeping plexiglass up between customers and employees at the register.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Angela Downs, one of the owners at Chit Chaat, a Pakistani restaurant at 550 State St., said they’re also maintaining certain guidelines, like social distancing, and are still adamant about cleaning and sanitizing.

Before vaccinations became more common, the staff was strict about everyone wearing masks, Downs said. Last week, she was wearing a mask while taking orders, and a sign asking customers to wear masks was still hanging in the front window.

“Now, we feel like more people are vaccinated,” Downs said Thursday, adding the staff is less strict about mandating masks for the customers, especially when they have to take their masks off while eating inside.

Downs said staff members in the front of the house still wear their masks to make customers feel more comfortable. Every staff member is vaccinated, she noted.