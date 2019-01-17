Try 1 month for 99¢
Snow-covered Downtown streets

Drivers along Main Street on the morning of Nov. 26 deal with fairly good driving conditions along Downtown streets. The streets may not be as good with a predicted 7 to 9 inches of snow coming to Downtown Racine beginning Friday. 

 ALYSSA MAUK alyssa.mauk@journaltimes.com

RACINE — Racine County has been largely flake-free this winter, but a snowstorm predicted in Friday and Saturday's forecast may change that.

Keep an eye on journaltimes.com for updates on any cancellations or snow emergencies. Also, because of the snow, the Saturday Journal Times delivery could be delayed.

Andy Boxell, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service at Sullivan, said snow is predicted to begin falling late Friday afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

Racine County can expect to see totals between 5 and 7 inches throughout the county, Boxell said, with less snow expected in the western portion of the county. 

Along the lakefront, including areas such as Downtown Racine and the Wind Point area, totals could near as much as 7 to 9 inches by early Sunday, Boxell said, due to lake effect snow.

"We could get a healthy snow out of this one," Boxell said. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

