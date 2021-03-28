To-go drinks are a-go, but Racine's bartenders see both upsides and downsides to carryout alcohol

RACINE — Wisconsinites have been able to take their wine and cocktails from their favorite bars to go since Sunday.
The bill, which was among more than a dozen signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, allows any Class B alcohol license holder, like restaurants or taverns, to sell to-go drinks in a container that has a "tamper-evident seal."
The new law also allows for drinks to be ordered for curbside pickup, but still not for delivery.
Marci Bruley, owner of Marci's on Main, 236 Main St., said she sees positives and negatives in the new bill.
She said the option to take drinks to go will let people have the choice to enjoy their drinks, but do so from at home, safely.
"It's making more options for people to be able to social distance," Bruley said.
But also, in a time where restaurants are banding together to safely return back to normalcy while keeping themselves afloat, Bruley said she can see a downside to it.
"They might take something to go instead of sitting here, enjoying the bar," Bruley said.
Bruley added, however, the bill might be able to help in a non-pandemic sense. For example, she said it would help local boaters enjoy their drinks while out on the water.
Parrish Williams from Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant, said the new legalization raises a lot of concerns.
The concerns range from "What does a tamper-evident seal look like?" to "What responsibility does the bar have if the customer drinks and drives?"
"We don't know how it's going to work, or what responsibilities the bars will have," Williams said. "Our patrons have asked us what we'll do, but we'll have to play it by ear."
Williams, whose girlfriend owns Hiawatha, said they'll have to look out and see what other bars face.
JJ McAuliffe, owner of McAuliffe's Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, said it's a good thing the government is doing something to help small businesses, but he won't be offering takeout drinks until he knows more about the law.
"If somebody comes into my place today and asks for a takeout drink, I would have to say we're not doing it yet," McAuliffe said. "I've got a lot of questions (about the law)."
McAuliffe shared the same concerns as Williams on what liability the bars would have, again citing the issue surrounding the tamper-evident seals.
"It has to be sealed. OK, does that mean I can use tape? Once it's out the door, a customer takes a drink to go, what happens if they open the seal?" McAuliffe said.
In 2019, almost 28,000 people were arrested for Operating While Intoxicated in Wisconsin, including 298 persons who were under 18, according to Department of Transportation.
Williams said he hopes the new law works well for the state, but also "we hope it doesn't increase our drunk driving issues."