To-go drinks are a-go, but Racine's bartenders see both upsides and downsides to carryout alcohol

"They might take something to go instead of sitting here, enjoying the bar," Bruley said.

Bruley added, however, the bill might be able to help in a non-pandemic sense. For example, she said it would help local boaters enjoy their drinks while out on the water.

Parrish Williams from Hiawatha Bar and Grill, 9809 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant, said the new legalization raises a lot of concerns.

The concerns range from "What does a tamper-evident seal look like?" to "What responsibility does the bar have if the customer drinks and drives?"

"We don't know how it's going to work, or what responsibilities the bars will have," Williams said. "Our patrons have asked us what we'll do, but we'll have to play it by ear."

Williams, whose girlfriend owns Hiawatha, said they'll have to look out and see what other bars face.