CALEDONIA — Spectators sat on the grass around noon on Sunday at Corner Bar and Grill, 1108 76th St., in Caledonia. Right across from the bar, the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department would be conducting a fire training session and setting a donated home on fire.
The house had been used many times to practice fire response, according to the Raymond Fire Department.
The department used the house on Sunday to practice firefighter survival, saving a downed or distressed firefighter, and destructive training — such as breaching walls to get access to a fire.
Destructive training will “provide our people with ways to get out of a bad situation,” said Adam Smith, Raymond Fire Chief.
About 20-25 firefighters were in attendance, Smith said. The firefighters were from the Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Wind Lake and Caledonia fire departments. And about 10 firefighters were about to undergo their first training, Smith said.
“We’re here to do it right the first time,” said Zachary Hermanson, 18, among one of the firefighters who had never done fire training before. “I’m not nervous. I’m excited.”
Thomas Owen, safety officer in charge of making sure the perimeter was safe for the firefighters, said the fire department tries to do fire training sessions as often as they get houses donated to them.
Racine County firefighters discuss the direction the fire's smoke may blow toward on Sunday prior to a training in Caledonia.