CALEDONIA — Spectators sat on the grass around noon on Sunday at Corner Bar and Grill, 1108 76th St., in Caledonia. Right across from the bar, the Raymond Fire and Rescue Department would be conducting a fire training session and setting a donated home on fire.

The house had been used many times to practice fire response, according to the Raymond Fire Department.

The department used the house on Sunday to practice firefighter survival, saving a downed or distressed firefighter, and destructive training — such as breaching walls to get access to a fire.

Destructive training will “provide our people with ways to get out of a bad situation,” said Adam Smith, Raymond Fire Chief.

“Being able to train in an actual structure brings so much value to our training program,” said a Facebook post from the fire department.

“We are able to set up real scenarios using a structure instead of trying to put training together in the fire station.”

This session of firefighter training joins an array of the county’s efforts in March to provide training to first responders, such as ice rescue training and grain bins training.

About 20-25 firefighters were in attendance, Smith said. The firefighters were from the Union Grove-Yorkville, Kansasville, Wind Lake and Caledonia fire departments. And about 10 firefighters were about to undergo their first training, Smith said.

“We’re here to do it right the first time,” said Zachary Hermanson, 18, among one of the firefighters who had never done fire training before. “I’m not nervous. I’m excited.”

Thomas Owen, safety officer in charge of making sure the perimeter was safe for the firefighters, said the fire department tries to do fire training sessions as often as they get houses donated to them.

Spectators spectate

This particular house on 76th Street belonged to Keith David Brown, who was killed in 2018 in a reported hit-and-run incident while walking along the same street.

Heidi Maerzke, bartender at Corner Bar and Grill, said the family was in attendance of the house burning in order to honor Brown, but they declined to speak with the press.

“It’s hard for them,” Maerzke said, of the family who would watch the house burn.

Jenna Kofoed, 12, was in attendance with her friends and family.

She said she lived just down the street and came to watch it because she has an interest in what firefighters do.

“It’s really cool to watch it,” Kofoed said, adding she knows someone close to her family who is a firefighter. “They work really hard.”

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office was also involved, assisting with traffic control.

