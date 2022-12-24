To cut taxes, or stop cutting essential services? The question that will define Wisconsin politics in 2023

RACINE — On Dec. 9, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, tweeted, “I don’t have any sympathy for local governments that used one-time revenue to fund new services.”

But earlier this year, he and other Republicans pressured the City of Racine to do pretty much just that.

This recent statement comes amid continuing rising speculation and conversation about how much taxes could be cut in Wisconsin in 2023, and also if the Legislature will reverse course and send more money to localities that no longer have the ability to determine their own tax rates.

In recent weeks, Republican leaders Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, have been talking up prospective tax cuts and not about increasing support for local governments that directly fund things like police, fire, emergency medical services and local roads.

From then to now

In May, Vos — along with state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point — issued a public letter that called on Racine Mayor Cory Mason to use funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act on public safety: namely by filling policing vacancies and undoing cut police positions.

“We urge you to commit a substantial amount of these funds towards reducing crime and protecting communities by investing in additional policing,” the Republicans wrote in the letter addressed to Vos and the Racine City Council.

At first, Mason did not follow their suggestion, in part because all ARPA funds must be spent by the end of 2024. Mason told The Journal Times earlier this year that he didn’t want the city to hire new police officers using that money, since there would not immediately be a plan in place to keep those positions funded come 2025.

But in August, Racine residents rejected a referendum that would have raised taxes cumulatively by $2 million in order to restore all 11 of the police officer positions cut in the 2020 city budget.

Afterward, facing increasing pressure from the public to address rising crime and violence, Mason announced that his proposed 2023 budget — which the City Council did end up approving — included the restoration of six of the 11 previously eliminated cut police positions.

“The City of Racine has allocated almost $10 million of ARPA funds to maintain our current public safety staffing levels, add six positions in the police department, and purchase two much-needed medical first responder trucks,” Mason said in a statement to The Journal Times last week. “Over and above that, we have offered police and fire a 12% raise that would be covered by additional ARPA funds.”

The contracts for City of Racine police and fire expired at the end of 2020, and negotiations to update the contracts have continued to be fruitless.

“Our ARPA funding ends in two years,” Mason continued. “The state is sitting on an over $7 billion surplus. It is long past time for the legislature to fund police and fire.”

According to the Wisconsin Budget Project, shared revenue from the state to local governments — a major source of funding for counties and municipalities — declined by 47%, when accounting for inflation, from almost $1.6 billion in 1996 to $830 million in 2020.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, said he wants to see shared revenue significantly increase in 2023. While Evers gets to propose the first draft of the 2023-25 biennial budget, it’s up to the Legislature to actually put together the final budget and pass it — although Evers may veto what ends up being put together.

Municipal leaders, conservative and progressive alike, have been pressuring the state government for years to provide more state funds to localities — especially considering the unprecedented $7 billion surplus.

The nonpartisan League of Wisconsin Municipalities has been among the loudest proponents for reversing this trend. Jerry Deschane, director of the League, has called the system through which municipalities are funded “broken” because of the laws put in place and decisions made by state lawmakers.

It is unclear if the Republican-controlled legislature will capitulate.

About a decade ago, cities, towns and villages lost the ability to set their own tax rates, the result of Scott Walker-era legislation aimed at keeping local taxes down.

