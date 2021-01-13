‘Tis the ski-son: River Bend snowshoeing, cross-country skiing traffic picks up

CALEDONIA — Steve and Suzie Rottmann, and their three children, had never gone snowshoeing before.
The Oak Creek family saw a Facebook post about friends snowshoeing at River Bend Nature Center. They wanted to spend time outside, so they ventured out to 3600 N. Green Bay Road on Saturday to try it themselves.
“We didn’t even know it (River Bend) was here,” Steve Rottmann said. “We’ll be back; it was a ton of fun.”
Suzie Rottmann added that it was their wedding anniversary in a week, so this was an early celebration.
The Rottmanns aren’t alone in coming out to River Bend this winter, as it has been a busy season for the center so far.
Jeanne Dernehl, executive director for the center, said it’s impossible to say if there’s been a definite increase in cross-country skiers or snowshoers because for those owning their own skis and snowshoes, there’s no check-in or fee to use the trails.
However, Dernehl does see some patrons who stop by the Main Lodge to rent equipment. The first weekend of 2021 right after the first large snowfall of the season was “crazy busy,” Dernehl said.
The pandemic has changed everything for the center, she said. Last March, when everything shut down, that would’ve been the beginning of one of the center’s busiest times of year, with about 20,000 visitors total per year.
Typically, the center would host regular pancake breakfasts in the spring bringing between 1,800 to 2,000 people celebrating the maple sugar harvest and about 5,000 school children would stop by for field trips. None of that happened in 2020.
“Everything kind of came to a halt,” Dernehl said. “On the other hand, the amount of people who are out here hiking, canoeing and skiing has been phenomenal.”
Obviously, hikers and canoers are more prevalent during the warmer months. But the desire to get outside has remained.
The trails have been more heavily used by families instead of classes of students, Dernehl said. And understandably so.
The center had a very busy summer renting out canoes and kayaks. But as soon as there was snow, people were eager to start skiing and snowshoeing.
“They’re still looking for ways to be outside,” Dernehl said. “There’s just not a lot for people to do.”
While the pandemic is probably a factor for a potential increase in traffic, it’s hard to tell if that’s the only reason, because the last few years there hasn’t been a lot of snow, she said.
“If we had this nice snow last year, we might’ve seen these large amounts of people then,” Dernehl said.
Getting some sun
Mary Fluegge of Racine came to the center to snowshoe on Saturday for the fifth or sixth time since the snow fell, she said. She’s owned her own snowshoes for six years. However, snowshoeing this much isn’t common for her.
In contrast to other years, without a lot on her social calendar this year and while cutting back on working, she’s gotten out more often.
“I wanted to get outside in the sun. The sun helps you feel better and gives you Vitamin D,” she said. “I’ve noticed more people out, especially in parks.”
There’s always been visitors who’ve come to the center on a regular basis, but people who haven’t come regularly are discovering the center for the first time because they need things to do, Dernehl said.
“We’ve gotten a lot of new people who in the past probably were doing other things,” she said. “People are really hungry and their options have been reduced. Kids are sitting in front of screens all day. Parents are dealing with virtual learning and all the other restrictions. They can’t go to movies and malls.”
Friends Marcella Mazurek of Racine, Kirsten Engen of Kenosha and Allie Jung and Maria Lillge of Milwaukee agreed that reduced options are an issue.
“All of the tubing and ice skating rinks were closed,” Mazurek said. The group had gone snowshoeing once when they were a lot younger, so they were excited to revisit an outdoor activity they hadn’t done in a while and get some exercise.
“We’re pumped,” Engen said as she strapped on her snowshoes.
