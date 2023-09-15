The changing season is bringing out pumpkins and other signs of fall at the Weis family farm in the Town of Burlington. Terry Weis and his wife, Denise Weis, have organized a colorful display of pumpkins, gourds, squash and corn stalks for sale on their farm at 28503 Durand Ave. The roadside display has been a family tradition on the Weis farm going back 60 years or more.