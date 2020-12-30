Tires on the go. Delivering break rooms to job sites. How 8 Racine area businesses innovated during COVID

Judging of contest entries was done by industry experts throughout the state. The contest’s goal was to reward as many Wisconsin companies as possible; $3 million in prize money was available. The deadline for application was in October. There were approximately 195 awards in several categories and 231 businesses were recognized.

“Wisconsin is known for its can-do spirit and its big ideas,” said Gov. Tony Evers in early December in a press release from the WEDC. “The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired businesses to find new ways fight the virus, operate their businesses and meet the needs of our community. After looking at these winning projects, I’m truly in awe of these folks’ ingenuity, imagination and creativity.”

Top prizes went to 17 winners in the three categories; all 231 winners selected for funding have the opportunity to share in a total of $3 million. Grant rewards were originally promised to pay as high as $60,000 or $70,000 per business.

The grants will help offset costs incurred since March 1 through Dec. 30, the WEDC said in the release.