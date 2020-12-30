Tires on the go. Delivering break rooms to job sites. How 8 Racine area businesses innovated during COVID

Jowillie Wright, owner of Mobile Joe’s Tires On The Go, started having a vision for his Racine business toward the end of last year. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, rather than bringing his plans to a screeching halt, the pandemic helped him build his business.
“I had $30,000 in my 401(k). It was the right time for me to take that out and built Mobile Joe’s,” Wright said. He began a tire shop in his five-car home garage the first week of January. But he started making his business mobile about six months ago.
His mobile service includes fixing and installation of tires and related equipment at any location in or near Racine.
Mobile Joe’s Tires On The Go was honored as well as seven other businesses in Racine County and many others throughout Wisconsin through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).
The “We’re All Innovating Contest” was created by the WEDC this fall to recognize and promote the creative ways startups and small businesses are adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The WEDC recognized and rewarded these companies with Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding through the contest, administered in partnership with the Wisconsin Technology Council.
“It was actually amazing,” Wright said of winning the WEDC recognition. “The exposure it gave was priceless. I really appreciate that aspect of it.”
Wisconsin and its ‘can-do spirit’
The We’re All Innovating Contest was open to new and established Wisconsin businesses with 50 or fewer employees. Funding from the contest was intended to support companies launching new innovations, including business models and best practices for COVID-19 operations that would otherwise remain dormant; and providing access to capital statewide, including rurally located and ethnically diverse entrepreneurs, according to a press release from the WEDC.
Judging of contest entries was done by industry experts throughout the state. The contest’s goal was to reward as many Wisconsin companies as possible; $3 million in prize money was available. The deadline for application was in October. There were approximately 195 awards in several categories and 231 businesses were recognized.
“Wisconsin is known for its can-do spirit and its big ideas,” said Gov. Tony Evers in early December in a press release from the WEDC. “The COVID-19 pandemic has inspired businesses to find new ways fight the virus, operate their businesses and meet the needs of our community. After looking at these winning projects, I’m truly in awe of these folks’ ingenuity, imagination and creativity.”
Top prizes went to 17 winners in the three categories; all 231 winners selected for funding have the opportunity to share in a total of $3 million. Grant rewards were originally promised to pay as high as $60,000 or $70,000 per business.
The grants will help offset costs incurred since March 1 through Dec. 30, the WEDC said in the release.
“All of the We’re All Innovating Contest winners demonstrate that despite the pandemic, Wisconsin’s culture of innovation is thriving,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes in the press release. “We’re so pleased that the We’re All Innovating Contest is able to support those businesses who have taken it to the next level and those individuals who own, run or started businesses to take COVID-19 on. They have hustled to meet their customers’ needs and anticipated what new ones might be.”
‘It’s the vibe I get’
Wright’s Mobile Joe’s Tires On The Go is otherwise known by the LLC, JW Wright Tire Company.
He has a brick-and-mortar location at 1620 Racine St. that isn’t open to the public yet, because the business is currently all mobile.
Wright will drive to any location in the area and change a flat tire, install a new tire, plug or valve stem. Customers may sit in their vehicles during the service.
“You don’t have to come outside, you don’t have to deal with anything until I’m done,” Wright said.
Customers may pay with Cash App or by credit card over the phone. Wright is also working on setting up an Apple Pay option.
A plug from Mobile Joe’s is $20, a valve stem is $20 and a tire is $45-$60. If Wright installs the tire, a $25 service fee is added to the total cost of the tire if the location is within 10 miles of Wright’s shop. It’s an extra $1.25 per mile after the initial 10 miles.
“I’m here to help them (customers) and I’m affordable,” Wright said.
Wright likes fixing peoples’ tires because “it’s the vibe I get from the people,” he said. He likes seeing how happy customers can get after their flat tire is fixed, knowing they’re going to make it to work on time.
“Some of the reviews I receive, that feels amazing,” Wright said. “I might not be able to turn their whole day around, but I can turn this moment around.”
Coming back from a 75% loss
Health-E Vend LLC located in Mount Pleasant was another business that was recognized. Health-E Vend has been in operation for eight years and usually occupies high schools, YMCAs and corporate offices for traditional vending — but with healthy food for sale.
But this year, during the pandemic, owner Eric Lutterman said his business has been down 75%.
“There aren’t any kids in schools buying anything out of machines,” Lutterman said. In addition, the largest company typically using his service in Milwaukee has employees working from home.
“I just don’t have customers at client locations which makes it difficult,” he said.
So, after submitting his idea to WEDC and winning the grant money, he’s decided to build 20-foot shipping containers into mobile break rooms that will be placed on larger construction job sites, large gatherings and festivals such as Summerfest.
He’s calling the project “Break Box.” Each Break Box will have three new vending machines in them for snacks, drinks and soda. Other features include phone charging outlets, a countertop, two microwaves, a TV monitor and an option for a separate water cooler. The boxes will also be outfitted with LED lighting and fully insulated.
Lutterman has finished building two break boxes so far and will hopefully be ready to go on the market on Jan. 1.
“Hopefully I can generate some business that way,” he said.
But whether he won the money or not, he knew he would have to change the way he operates his business and was going to forge ahead with it. His previous employment was in construction project management, so this idea was a way of merging vending with construction.
He said there’s potential to have these break boxes at Foxconn locations, new hospitals and other construction sites.
“Those people are already spending $15 a day at Kwik Trip, buying energy drinks or energy bars,” Lutterman said. “Why not just have it delivered to them?”
“I was relieved and happy when I found out I won. When you’re not bringing in enough money to pay your bills, it gives you some comfort,” he said. “It’s just been tough. It’s a shame that businesses are being forced by government to do something. Businesses should decide what’s best for them. We’re not even making monthly cash flow. We’re just trying to stay open.”
Lutterman’s goal is to make up 50% of the 75% loss in sales with these new break boxes. But starting out, to make up at least 25% of sales lost and get back on solid ground, he said he would consider a win.